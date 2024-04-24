Campus to Celebrate Science Building Phase 1 Opening

Eastern Washington University is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception to celebrate the grand opening of the first phase of the Science Building renovation.

The entire campus community is invited to attend the event, to be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, May 16 in the Science Building.

The event provides a great opportunity to explore the first and second floor student engagement spaces, labs and classrooms while connecting with the community to celebrate a major accomplishment that supports research opportunities at EWU.

Please RSVP online to attend by Friday, May 10.

**Please contact Chandalin Bennett at cmbennett@ewu.edu by May 10 if you need accommodations.