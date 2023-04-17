Diversity and Inclusion Week is About Community

EWU’s 12th annual Diversity and Inclusion Week runs through Friday, April 21. It will provide a host of opportunities to learn and engage, including a full schedule of lectures, panel discussions and workshops offered both in Cheney and Spokane.

Diversity and Inclusion Week is a staple of the multicultural offerings that EWU departments offer year-round, says Kim Davis, senior director for Diversity and Inclusion.

The events provide many opportunities to learn about the cultures and experiences of our fellow Eagles, explains Davis. “This is always a week of deep learning and reflection, mixed with fun and friendship.”

The events are presented by EWU’s Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, in cooperation with several student organizations and other university partners. The week’s events are also supported by a generous sponsorship from U.S. Bank.

This year’s inclusive logo was designed by EWU student Brooke Allen, one of 10 students who submitted design entries for the week.

Diversity and Inclusion Week each year provides an opportunity to come together and create an even stronger campus community. Participating students can get a free “D&I Week” T-shirt by attending and engaging in events. For those who can’t attend in person, “asynchronous” events will be posted on the Diversity and Inclusion website that you can watch anytime.

“What this week invites is community connection, as we strategize how to best support our students, faculty, and staff,” Davis says.

Part of that strategy includes offering a survey that seeks to elicit respondents’ thoughts on EWU’s campus climate. Students, faculty, and staff are asked to take a few moments to share their voices. This message from the president includes information and a link to the survey, which should be completed by Friday, April 28.

Here is the schedule of events for EWU Diversity and Inclusion Week:

Monday, April 17

Noon-1 p.m. at PUB NCR

Masterpiece keynote address and performance by Latrice Williams: Williams is an accomplished musician, author, businesswoman, and owner of Williams Homegirl Sells at Vision Properties. (Brought to you by the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.) Livestream Link

1-2 p.m. at PUB NCR

Black Excellence Ball Preview: Join BSU for a sneak peek of the upcoming Black Excellence Ball. The event will feature live dances and refreshments. (Presented by EWU Black Student Union.)

2-3 p.m. at PAT 126

African American Black Experience –The Role of Social Movements in Shaping Black Identity: Presentation by EWU’s Angela Schwendiman, assistant dean, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Africana Studies director and senior lecturer. (Presented by EWU Africana Studies.) Livestream Link

3- 4 p.m. at PUB NCR

Workshop: Building Diversity through Student-Led Projects: Presentation by Carlos Castillo-Garsow, associate professor of mathematics at EWU. (Presented by the EWU College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Livestream Link

Tuesday, April 18

Noon-1:30 p.m. at PUB NCR

Latinos and African Americans: Creating a Bridge of Understanding: Panel (alphabetically): Sofia Day, Edwin Elias, Luc Jasmin, Fernanda Mazcot, and Angela Schwendiman. (Presented by the EWU College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.) Livestream Link

2-4 p.m. at PUB NCR

Armenia: An Ancient Civilization Fighting for Survival: Presentation by Lorin Shahinian Richard and Mirak Kazanjian Livestream Link

**Note: The event will also be recorded on Zoom. Visit the D&I Week Website to learn more.

4-5 p.m. at PUB NCR

Game Night: ASA Family Feud: Join us for fun games and snacks! (Brought to you by the EWU Asian Student Association.)

6-7 p.m. Spokane at Catalyst 302

Guest Lecture: Strategies for Embedding DEI in Business Practices: Presentation by Kim Davis, senior director for diversity and inclusion. (Brought to you by The EWU Student SHRM Chapter 5782 and EWU Chapter of Beta Alpha Psi.)

Wednesday, April 19

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at JFK Lobby

The EWU Human Library: Drink free coffee and read a Human Book! Online book option: Email Stephanie Bradley at sbradley5@ewu.edu (Brought to you by the EWU Libraries and Learning Commons, the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. Thank you to Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters for providing free coffee!)

1- 2 p.m. at PUB 321

Panel: Victim Advocacy and Human Trafficking (Brought to you by the Kalispel Tribe Victim Assistance Services.) Livestream Link

2-4 p.m. at PUB NCR

Queer Jeopardy! Test your knowledge and win fun swag! Enjoy snacks and beverages while you play. (Brought to you by the EWU Eagle Pride and the EWU History Club.)

Thursday, April 20

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Ice Rink- University Recreation Center

Diversity & Inclusion Festival: Enjoy a festival with free food, free swag and opportunities to earn free T-shirts. The day also features live performances and booths representing a variety of EWU departments, clubs and organizations, along with multicultural pop-ups. (Brought to you by the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, United We Stand and major sponsor U.S. Bank.)

2-3 p.m. at PUB NCR

Get Lit! Presentation by Toni Jensen, Author of Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land: Meet and greet with the author, along with a discussion and more. (Brought to you by EWU American Indian Studies.) Livestream Link

**Note: The event will also be recorded on Zoom. Visit the D&I Week Website to learn more.

6-6:50 p.m., Catalyst Building, Room 308, Spokane

Navigating Disability in an Increasingly Inaccessible World: Presentation by Harper Williams, EWU student (Brought to you by the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Presents.)

7-7:50 p.m., Catalyst Building, Room 308, Spokane

Legal Aspects of DEI: Presentation by Kim Davis, senior director for diversity and inclusion (Presented by the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.)

Get Lit!’s 25th Anniversary Festival events begin: The festival runs April 20-23. Click on this link to access the full schedule for Get Lit! events. Free student tickets are available. (Presented by Get Lit! Programs, a non-profit EWU literary arts organization).

Friday, April 21

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Campus Mall (Weather Backup PUB NCR)

Earth Day Sustainability Fair: Join us at the Earth Day Sustainability Fair to learn about sustainability efforts on campus. (Brought to you by the EWU Office of Sustainability.)