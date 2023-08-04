Draft of EWU Mission, Vision, and Values Statement Available

All-campus message sent through Inside EWU: Special Update on Jan. 25 from Frank Lynch and Jonathan Andersson, Strategic Planning Committee co-chairs.

Hello campus colleagues,

Thank you to everyone who has participated in the multiple stages of the Strategic Planning Process.

After much involvement and campus input, the Strategic Planning Committee has been working diligently to create a new Mission, Vision, and Values statement for the institution. You can see the current draft of these statements on our Strategic Planning website.

Please join us through Zoom, on either Thursday, Feb. 8, from 4-5 p.m., or on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from noon-1 p.m., for a presentation of the proposed Mission, Vision, and Values.

Comments and feedback are always accepted through email at strategicplanning@ewu.edu or through the Strategic Planning website.

Sincerely,

Frank Lynch & Jonathan Anderson

Co-Chairs, Strategic Planning Committee

**Be sure to access the draft of the Eastern Washington University Mission, Vision and Values statement online.