Eagle Women Headed to 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament

After a dramatic come-from-behind victory against Northern Arizonza in Wednesday’s Big Sky Tournament championship, EWU’s women’s basketball is headed to the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The win was the first Big Sky Tournament championship for the Eagle women. It’s been 37 years since their last, and only, previous appearance at March Madness.

“Winning this is huge for the program to get the outright title and the tournament title. That was really tough,” Joddie Gleason, EWU’s head coach told GoEags.com. ”We were the No. 1 seed going in, and we’ve had a target on our back all year. I’m so proud of this team, and it’s huge for the program. I’m happy for the players, that they get to experience this.”

Senior forward Jacinta Buckley led the Eagles’ comeback, putting up 21 points with three steals and 11 rebounds.

Buckley was one of five Eagles, including star point guard Jamie Loera, who scored in double figures on the way to the Eagles’ 73-64 win. Lorea was named tournament MVP.

EWU will learn its first-round NCAA Tournament opponent during ESPN’s selection show on Sunday, March 17. Announcement of the women’s match-ups will follow the men’s tournament selection reveal. Coverage starts at 2 p.m. Pacific time.

Visit GoEags.com for information about tickets and additional coverage.