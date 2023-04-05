Emmanuel Lutheran Church Ends an Era but Continues a Legacy

Members of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cheney are continuing a legacy of service to the community by making a major gift to celebrate EWU’s Giving Joy Day.

A total of more than $130,000 will be donated to Eastern Washington University to create a named nursing scholarship endowment, bolster general scholarship funding, and purchase equipment for the new Emergency Medical Services certificate program.

More than $52,000 of the gift will be used for nursing scholarships. Donna Bachand, nursing program administrator and department chair, says this gift will make a positive impact on a program that requires rigorous studies.

“It’s hard to work [and study] and so many of our students have jobs. This gift will enable a student – or multiple students – to complete nursing school in an easier way and with less stress,” Bachand says.

The overall gift represents a percentage of the net proceeds from the sale of their church building at 639 Elm, in Cheney. Emmanuel, located about two blocks from Hargreaves Hall, has been a neighbor to the university for more than 70 years.

Church leaders say that in making these specific gifts to Eastern, “Emmanuel hopes to help make it possible for more students to help save lives and leave a lasting legacy in the community.”

Nate Lawton, EMS certificate program director and senior lecturer at EWU, says the program is grateful for the support. Although the full EMS certificate comes online in fall, the main Emergency Medical Technician course is underway right now and a class of 25 is receiving training on how to save lives. (Read this Inside EWU story to learn how the students are already making a difference.)

“This generous donation will allow us to purchase much-needed equipment for our students, such as cardiac monitors, airway manikins and childbirth simulators,” Lawton says. The equipment will help instructors simulate patient scenarios that maximize student learning with an end goal of ensuring they are fully prepared as responders.

Jake Rehm, president of the church council, says the sale is bittersweet as the church is dissolving. In the end, though, the gift continues Emmanuel’s legacy of giving back to the community and serving its neighbors.

“Emmanuel Lutheran, much like EWU, has served the Cheney community, as well as the entire region, for many decades. While it was painful to close our doors, we are thankful to be able to continue to bless Cheney and EWU through our gifts,” says Rehm, who is also senior lecturer and director of the Fitness Center for the Department of Wellness and Movement Sciences at EWU.

Rehm is among many current EWU faculty and staff members who’ve belonged to the church over the years. Charlie Mutschler, PhD., former interim dean of EWU Libraries, beloved university archivist and historian, was among the church members. Mutschler passed away in 2019, at age 63, and Emmanuel leadership is working with the university to create a memorial on campus.

The church had multiple projects in support of the community, including operating a mini food pantry in front of their building, helping with Feed Cheney, and contributing to the Cheney Outreach Center. They also supported Lutheran Community Services and World Relief Quilting.

Since 1972 Emmanuel has also helped support a Lutheran Campus Ministry at EWU with the goal of providing a welcoming and inclusive community for students, faculty and staff. That ministry will continue on.

“Many of the members witnessed, firsthand, the positive impact Eastern Washington University has had on the students and people in our community and in our region. They hope that this gift will allow EWU and Emmanuel to continue to help serve the community for years to come,” the church council said in a statement announcing the gift.

Like many churches, Emmanuel Lutheran was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a decline in attendance. When church leaders were presented with an opportunity to sell the land, the small but mighty congregation saw the potential for something larger.

“While the church was sad to think about the possibility of Emmanuel closing its doors, they also saw an opportunity to help continue to serve the city of Cheney and bless the community in a new and lasting way,” the statement explained.

The congregation embraced change and the opportunity to extend a caring legacy by making gifts to EWU, the City of Cheney and area nonprofits.

“The congregation of Emmanuel Lutheran want the death of the ministry to result in new life for the city of Cheney,” says Rehm. “We believe that the future of our church site, along with the donations we will be soon making, do just that.”

To learn how you can join in the spirit of generosity and make a difference for students at Eastern, visit GivingJoyDay.org or EWU/GIVE.