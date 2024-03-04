EWU Basketball Makes History

Eastern Washington University men’s and women’s basketball teams have each clinched Big Sky Conference regular season titles — the first time the men’s and women’s teams have simultaneously won regular season championships.

Both teams will be headed to Boise, Idaho as top seeds for the 2024 Big Sky men’s and women’s championship tournaments, March 9-13. Tournament champions will receive automatic berths to the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship.

The Eagle men secured their title — the team’s second consecutive regular-season championship — by defeating the University of Montana Grizzlies at Reese Court on Feb. 29. It was their sixth regular-season Big Sky championship, and their third in the last five seasons. (Read a recap of the game at GoEags.com.)

After closing out the season with a victory on the road against the Sacramento State Hornets, the men’s team finished the regular season with a 15-3 conference record (21-10 overall). EWU’s first Big Sky tournament game is scheduled for Sunday, March 10. They will play the winner of the March 9 matchup between Sacramento State and the University of Idaho.

The Eagle women’s team clinched their share of the regular-season title on March 2, after guard Jamie Loera put up a dramatic buzzer-beater against the Montana State Bobcats.

Loera, who is majoring in organizational leadership, had a game-high 15 points with eight assists, according to coverage on GoEags.com. (Read more here.) The women’s team went on to close out their regular season — and clinch the conference title outright — with a win against Sacramento State at Reese Court on Monday. It was their tenth straight victory.

The Eagle women finished the regular season with a 16-2 record in Big Sky Conference play, 26-5 overall. The team will also begin its postseason on March 10 in Boise, playing the winner of the Weber State versus Portland State game that is scheduled for March 9.