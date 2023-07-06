EWU Business Degree Programs Earn Re-Accreditation

Eastern Washington University has earned re-accreditation for its business degree programs, which are housed in the College of Professional Programs.

The process of earning this specialized accreditation from AACSB International (the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) is rigorous, and requires meeting high standards across areas that include teaching, research, curricula development and student learning.

“The fact that EWU has maintained our accreditation continually since the 1970’s speaks to the high quality and the excellent reputation of our business programs,” said Vernon Loke, interim dean of the College of Professional Programs.

Fewer than 6 percent of the estimated 16,500 schools offering business programs throughout the world, have earned AACSB International accreditation, according to the AACSB website.

This accreditation process consists of a voluntary, external-peer review that ensures high quality programming. The review also examines things like strategic management and innovation; active participation by students, faculty and staff; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

Jonathan Anderson, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said that having the accreditation reaffirmed by AACSB is a significant achievement: “It showcases the strength of our faculty, the success of our students, and the commitment our institution has to maintain high standards of excellence.”

Anderson went on to recognize the leaders behind this accomplishment: “I would like to extend my gratitude to Dr. Duanning Zhou for leading the business unit through this process and interim dean Vernon Loke for his support.”