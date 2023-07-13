EWU Design Lecturer is Painting to Inspire

EWU’s Ariel Sopu is creating a 2,000-square-foot masterpiece on a wall outside of her alma mater, East Valley High School.

Sopu, a lecturer in Eastern’s Design Department, is working on the intricate mural, which was commissioned by East Valley’s booster club, with the hope that it will inspire students to pursue their professional goals and promote spirit and unity in the community, according to recent news stories.

You can learn more about Sopu’s project – and get a preview of her work in progress – by visiting The Spokesman-Review’s online edition or by checking out a video of her painting the mural on KXLY.com.