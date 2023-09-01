EWU Earns A Best College 2023 Distinction From Money Magazine

Money magazine recently named EWU as one of its Best Colleges in America 2023.

As part of its annual higher education assessment, the magazine analyzed 736 of the nation’s colleges and universities to determine “quality and affordability.” According to the Money website, it examined dozens of data points on graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid and alumni salaries.

Eastern received four stars – reflecting high performance in a scoring system based upon 26 factors that covered three categories: quality of education, affordability and student outcomes.

“We are incredibly pleased that Money magazine has recognized Eastern Washington University for providing a quality education at a more affordable cost,” says Shari McMahan, president of EWU.

The magazine’s editors wrote that Money’s latest Best Colleges in America offers a practical analysis of more than 700 four-year colleges, focusing on affordability and student outcomes, to help families make informed decisions about when to spend their tuition dollars.

More than 2,400 colleges in America were part of the assessment. To make Money’s initial cut, a college had to:

Have at least 500 undergraduate students.

Have sufficient, reliable data to be analyzed.

Not be in financial distress.

Have a graduation rate that was at or above the median for its institutional category.

Eastern graduates an average of 2,000 students every year who are poised to make a difference in their communities, McMahan says.

“Many of our graduates are the first in their families to go to college, so earning a degree is even more transformative. Thank you to our EWU faculty and staff – and our generous scholarship donors – for helping to ensure a bright future for our students.”