EWU Sends Seniors off in Style

EWU celebrated the graduating class of 2023 with a spirited ‘Senior Send-Off’ at the very same location they were first welcomed to campus.

More than 600 people attended the May 4 event – a high-energy gathering that included inspirational speeches, lawn games and treats in front of historic Showalter Hall.

Soon-to-be graduates were welcomed by Stacy Rasmussen 04’, who is president of the EWU Alumni Association. She applauded the 2023 graduating class while also touting the Eagle 4Life bene

fits the association offers. Those lifelong alumni perks include The Eagle Career Network, athletic and special events, and the connectivity of a social community.

“Just like your own family, your alumni family will be with you as you venture out to build lives and careers and make your mark on the world,” Rasmussen said.

Lucas Fyre, ASEWU president, also honored the graduates saying, “You each have your own expertise that has been practiced and honed throughout your time in the classroom and out in the community. But more importantly, you have your own personal experience and interests, those things make you uniquely you,” he said.

EWU President Shari McMahan offered words of appreciation for the graduating students: “It was an honor to have you on our campus, enriching the Eagle experience, engaging each other in meaningful conversations, and serving our community as student employees, volunteers and researchers.”

As graduating students paraded down the pathway leading from Showalter Hall – and through the same pillars they passed through as incoming freshmen – they were cheered by parents, friends, EWU faculty and staff members and, of course, Swoop.

“This event is so great because it’s a good capstone of the total student experience. It is iconic to be coming and going through the same pillars – just a really great tradition,” said Paul Weed, senior budget officer, Academic Affairs.

Graduating seniors, their friends and families then joined up for lawn games, including cornhole, jumbo-sized Jenga and a giant version of Connect Four.

Desserts and refreshments were provided, along with freebie Eagle gear to help memorialize the occasion.

Dominic Treis, part of the class of 2023, expressed his appreciation for the Senior Send-Off saying, “This event was significant because it is such a milestone to be graduating. It was great to be celebrating entering our careers in the real world with confidence.”