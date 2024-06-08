Members of the EWU community took to the streets for the Spokane Pride Parade and Festival, held June 8 in downtown Spokane.

President McMahan joined Naite Boham, associate director of EWU’s Eagle Pride Center, and other Eastern employees, families and friends to walk in the parade.

Wearing commemorative Pride shirts designed by Boham, Eagles walked to support the LGBTQ+ community and commemorate Pride Month, which runs through the end of June.

In addition, EWU had a booth at the festival that was staffed throughout the day by volunteers. Thank you to everyone who participated in and volunteered for Spokane Pride!

Here are just a few photos of EWU at the Pride Parade – and Go Eags!