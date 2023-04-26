EWU Student Earns National Student Voting Honor

Eastern Washington University and the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) are proud to announce that Iman Munawar, an EWU junior, has been recognized as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll.

The ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll awards college students doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement at participating campuses. Iman joins a group of 175 students recognized for their voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections. The 2022 midterm elections saw one of the highest youth turnout rates for a midterm election in the past 40 years — an estimated 23 percent of young people ages 18 to 29 turned out to vote.

Munawar’s interest in the election process should not be a surprise, as she is majoring in Political Science and currently serves as executive vice president of ASEWU.

“Through her work coordinating last fall’s Voting Resource Fair and Election Day’s Student Engagement Hub, Iman has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to increasing voting participation among her fellow students at EWU. Her passion for the democratic process is an inspiration,” writes Gabriel Blackwell, advisor for Student Government and Publications.

“This year’s honorees played a crucial part in registering and empowering student voters ahead of last year’s midterm elections, resulting in historic turnout among young voters. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is honored to celebrate hundreds of student leaders encouraging nonpartisan democratic engagement across the country,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, Executive Director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These students organized voter registration drives, coordinated campus-wide voter engagement resources and brought polling locations to their campuses. We are excited to watch these students continue to change the world.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. With the support of the ALL IN staff, campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge currently engages more than 9.8 million students from more than 965 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.