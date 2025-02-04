EWU’s Black History Month Activities Begin

In honor of Black History Month in February, Eastern Washington University’s Africana Studies program has organized a series of creative, impactful events that will provide our campus community with opportunities to learn and connect.

Offered in collaboration with the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Black Student Union, the JLR Multicultural Center, the Eagle Pride Center, and other campus and community partners, the events run through Feb. 28.

JFK Libraries Display: Black History Month

Feb. 1-28 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | JFK Libraries

Celebrate the rich tapestry of Black History with our specially curated collection for Black History Month.

InQueeries

Feb. 5, Wednesday | Noon-1 p.m. | Eagle Pride Center, PUB 336

This lunch-and-learn series will discuss the origins of drag culture as it relates to Black history.

Years Later: Revisiting the Life, Legacy and Impact Following the Assassination of Malcom X

Feb. 6, Thursday | 11-11:50 a.m. and noon-1:30 p.m. | Tawanka 215

Student Q&A Session | 3-4 p.m. | Monroe 204, Student Lounge

Join Professor Byron Brown of Howard University for an interactive presentation and discussion.

Black Beauty and Fashion Show

Feb. 10, Monday | Black Beauty & Fashion Expo | 4 p.m. | JLR Multicultural Center | PUB 329

Attend the show and support local Black-owned businesses.

Selma Movie Screening

Feb. 17, Monday | Noon-3 p.m. | Magic Lantern Theater, Spokane

Join us for a discussion after the movie led by EWU Africana Studies professors.

BIPOC Creative Series Event: Tiny Desk Concert and Open Mic

Feb 18, Tuesday | 2-3 p.m. | JLR Multicultural Center, PUB 329

Featuring the popular band Hermano Kuya. Hermano Kuya is a Latine indie band formed by “a group of friends who share a passion for music.” Registration is required. (Link to be provided soon.)

BIPOC Creative Series Event: Gallery Night & From Hertz to Healing Workshop

Feb. 21, Friday | Noon-4 p.m. | JLR Multicultural Center, PUB 329

Story Circles with Dr. Oscar Edwards

Feb. 25, Tuesday | Noon-2 p.m. | Tawanka 215 B/C

The workshop focuses on using story circles to build narratives for effective leadership.

Africana Studies Program’s Annual Silent Auction

Feb. 27, Thursday | All day | Monroe Hall, Second Floor by CAMP

Support the African Studies program and student scholarships by bidding on some amazing items.

3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Feb. 28, Friday | 5 p.m. | Phase Gym 264 & 265

Come and join this friendly competition, organized by the Black Student Union. Register online.