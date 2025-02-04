EWU’s Black History Month Activities Begin
In honor of Black History Month in February, Eastern Washington University’s Africana Studies program has organized a series of creative, impactful events that will provide our campus community with opportunities to learn and connect.
Offered in collaboration with the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Black Student Union, the JLR Multicultural Center, the Eagle Pride Center, and other campus and community partners, the events run through Feb. 28.
JFK Libraries Display: Black History Month
Feb. 1-28 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | JFK Libraries
Celebrate the rich tapestry of Black History with our specially curated collection for Black History Month.
InQueeries
Feb. 5, Wednesday | Noon-1 p.m. | Eagle Pride Center, PUB 336
This lunch-and-learn series will discuss the origins of drag culture as it relates to Black history.
Years Later: Revisiting the Life, Legacy and Impact Following the Assassination of Malcom X
Feb. 6, Thursday | 11-11:50 a.m. and noon-1:30 p.m. | Tawanka 215
Student Q&A Session | 3-4 p.m. | Monroe 204, Student Lounge
Join Professor Byron Brown of Howard University for an interactive presentation and discussion.
Black Beauty and Fashion Show
Feb. 10, Monday | Black Beauty & Fashion Expo | 4 p.m. | JLR Multicultural Center | PUB 329
Attend the show and support local Black-owned businesses.
Selma Movie Screening
Feb. 17, Monday | Noon-3 p.m. | Magic Lantern Theater, Spokane
Join us for a discussion after the movie led by EWU Africana Studies professors.
BIPOC Creative Series Event: Tiny Desk Concert and Open Mic
Feb 18, Tuesday | 2-3 p.m. | JLR Multicultural Center, PUB 329
Featuring the popular band Hermano Kuya. Hermano Kuya is a Latine indie band formed by “a group of friends who share a passion for music.” Registration is required. (Link to be provided soon.)
BIPOC Creative Series Event: Gallery Night & From Hertz to Healing Workshop
Feb. 21, Friday | Noon-4 p.m. | JLR Multicultural Center, PUB 329
Story Circles with Dr. Oscar Edwards
Feb. 25, Tuesday | Noon-2 p.m. | Tawanka 215 B/C
The workshop focuses on using story circles to build narratives for effective leadership.
Africana Studies Program’s Annual Silent Auction
Feb. 27, Thursday | All day | Monroe Hall, Second Floor by CAMP
Support the African Studies program and student scholarships by bidding on some amazing items.
3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Feb. 28, Friday | 5 p.m. | Phase Gym 264 & 265
Come and join this friendly competition, organized by the Black Student Union. Register online.
