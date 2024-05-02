Focus Groups to Help EWU Bridge Gaps

Eastern Washington University has launched an inclusive engagement process designed to elevate the voices and perspectives of all members in our community to better support, celebrate and harness the rich tapestry of diversity that is EWU.

This process, which will include a series of focus groups and interviews with constituents, both on and off campus, is grounded in our ongoing commitment to not only identify but also bridge systemic gaps in our institution, ensuring that every member of our community feels included, heard, and supported.

Ultimately, the goal of this effort is to explore how we as a community can align our efforts to eradicate persistent and increasing equity gaps in the success of our Black, Indigenous and other people of color students, as well as other marginalized student communities.

Please see information below to participate in an upcoming focus group session facilitated by CORE Perspectives, LLC, the consultant selected through a nationwide competitive RFP process.

Focus groups open to all staff:

Wednesday, May 22 | 11 a.m.-noon

Thursday, May 23 | 2-3 p.m.

Focus groups open to all faculty:

Wednesday, May 22 | 9-10 a.m. or 2-3 p.m.

Thursday, May 23 | 11 a.m.-noon

Focus groups open to all students:

Wednesday, May 22 | noon-1 p.m. (lunch will be provided) or 4-5 p.m.

Thursday, May 23 | noon-1 p.m. (lunch will be provided) or 4-5 p.m.

*Note: May sessions are focusing primarily on students and faculty in light of academic calendars. Additional sessions for staff and administrators will be available in June (dates TBD).

For optimal experience, focus group size will be held to 6-8 individuals. If you are able, please select more than one date and time to help us accommodate as many individuals as possible. Should you not be able to participate in any of these sessions, the consultants will be on campus again in June and in the fall. Those additional dates and times will be announced soon.

To RSVP, please email deiassess@ewu.edu and indicate your preference(s) of focus group date and time. Your response by May 17 is appreciated.

You will receive a confirmation with location information. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs at 509.359.4705 or email Lea Jarnagin, vice president for Student Affairs, at ljarnagin@ewu.edu with any questions.

Thank you in advance for adding your voice, insights and recommendations to this important process!