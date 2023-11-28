GivingTuesday is Today!

Happy Holidays to our Eagle community!

GivingTuesday, the global give-fest that happens the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, comes around only once each year. But it can change lives for so much longer.

As faculty and staff members you make a difference for students at EWU every day. Thank you for the work you do, for your volunteering, and for making gifts that open doors for the Eagles students!

This year, GivingTuesday echoes President McMahan’s promotion of unity and belonging. Together, EWU faculty and staff members are encouraged to consider additional financial support for the university you love.

You can visit EWU/Give to search for areas to support. Or you can join our campus community in a fun-spirited competition between the university’s four colleges – and its EWU Athletics department. It’s easy to participate: You simply pick the fund(s) that supports your favorite college or make a gift to support Athletics. The decision is entirely up to you.

Here are the direct links to the funds to make it easy:

College of Health Science and Public Health

College of Professional Programs

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Eagle Athletics Fund

Amid all of the different ways to give, EWU makes a lifelong impact for students who are grateful for opportunities made possible by our generous university community.

Alex Moomaw, a 25-year-old majoring in computer science and cybersecurity operations, is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. Receiving scholarships, including the Steiner Family Endowed Scholarship, is helping him bridge financial gaps and continue on a path to become the first member of his family to earn a degree.

“I wouldn’t be able to go to school without any sort of scholarship funding,” Moomaw says.

Hailey Arland, 22 of Davenport, Washington, a second-generation Eagle, plans to become a speech language pathologist working with children who struggle to communicate. Receiving a scholarship created by Kenneth and Kathy Privratsky, an alumni couple who met while attending Eastern, allowed Alrand to reduce work hours to better focus on her future career.

“There’s not enough ways to say thank you for the money they have provided for students to attend school,” Arland says. “It’s helped me so, so much.”