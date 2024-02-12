Join Us for Staff In-Service Day on March 1

EWU staff members are invited for an enriching Eagles In-service Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room in Hargreaves Hall. Lunch will be provided for all attendees. Please note, if you are unable to attend the entire day, we encourage you to join us for either the morning session from 9 a.m.-noon, which will include the keynote address, or join us for the afternoon break out sessions from 1-2:45 pm.

Led by the esteemed facilitator, Dr. Piya Bose (assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs, UC San Diego), this in-service day is a golden opportunity for staff to connect and address common challenges. As staff, we share in common the work of supporting students and their success through the variety of work we do. This In-service will provide all staff with useful information that will assist the critical and important work you perform.

Please RSVP online right away and make your meal choice for the event. The deadline to RSVP is 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date | Friday, March 1

Time | 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Lunch is provided)

Location | Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room, Hargreaves Hall

No zoom option will be available

BRIEF AGENDA:

8:30 a.m. | Arrival, Check-in, and Coffee Service

9-9:30 a.m. | Welcome and Opening Remarks

9:30 a.m.-noon | Keynote

Noon-1 p.m. | Boxed Lunch and Networking

1-1:45 p.m. | Breakout Session One

2-2:45 p.m. | Breakout Session Two

3 p.m. | Melissa Elfering, lecturer, Department of Wellness and Movement Sciences, will teach a round of desk yoga. (There will even be a drawing for a prize basket!)

**For any questions or accommodation needs, reach out to Michelle Ferazza in Human Resources at mferazza@ewu.edu or by calling 509.359.6790.