National Farmworker Awareness Week Activities Planned at Eastern

The College Assistance Migrant Program (C.A.M.P.) at EWU is observing National Farmworker Awareness Week by hosting several events that will honor this hardworking group while educating the community about the economic and workplace safety obstacles our farmworkers face.

The upcoming events highlighted below will give the EWU campus community an opportunity to both to show their support for farmworkers and to address some of the hazards they face in their workplaces.

National Long-Sleeve Shirt Drive | March 24-April 7 | Collection bin available in the PUB, second floor

Help protect the farmworkers who harvest our crops from pesticide exposure and sunburn! Donate new and gently-used long-sleeve shirts for both men and women. (Please donate long-sleeve shirts only.)

Farmworkers History and Culture Display | March 24-April 7 | JFK Library lobby

The display highlights the history of farmworkers, while also sharing some cultural art pieces.

Bandanas to Support Women in the Workplace | April 3-7 | Monroe Hall, 203

The 2022-23 C.A.M.P. students will display colorful bandanas symbolizing support for sexual assault awareness for women in the workplace.

César Chávez Blood Drive | April 5 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Pence Union Building (URC)

Make a difference in the community by donating blood.