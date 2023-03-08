President McMahan to Lead Free Fitness Classes

When EWU President Shari McMahan arrived at the university, she brought along a healthy benefit for the campus community — her years of experience as an expert fitness instructor.

Now, as part of her ongoing effort to help us all stay active, McMahan, who is a licensed and certified fitness instructor, will lead a new series of free exercise classes. The classes are open to all students, faculty and staff members who want to participate.

“I’ve taught Zumba® and step for years, and I’ve really enjoyed being able to lead some classes on campus,” says McMahan.

After heading up two well-attended Zumba® classes (she is a certified instructor), McMahan has announced a spring calendar of retro step-aerobic classes. The classes will provide a full-body workout in a fun environment with a lighthearted flair.

The Wednesday classes will be held from noon-1 p.m. on March 22, April 19, and May 10, in PEA 270. Registration is available on a first-come first-served basis.

McMahan stresses that the classes are open for everyone regardless of skill level: “I want people who show up to have a good time, so the classes have varied intensity, and participants can go at their own pace,” McMahan says.

Ginny Baxter, a digital marketing supervisor at EWU, was a participant in the Zumba® classes. Baxter says she enjoyed the camaraderie of exercising with people from throughout the campus community.

“It’s a nice way to get out of the office and actually connect through the shared experience of exercise,” Baxter says. “It’s great to have something on campus that’s free for people who want to get out there and get moving.”

To make arrangements for access accommodation, please call 509.359.2371 or email presidentsoffice@ewu.edu one week in advance.