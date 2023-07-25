Seattle Eastern Edge Explores Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence

Five cybersecurity and artificial intelligence professionals from various fields gave a sneak peek into the future of threats and opportunities of machine learning during their keynote speeches during a recent Eastern Edge event hosted by Eastern Washington University.

The event, held July 22 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport – Southcenter, drew a crowd of nearly 100 attendees from the greater Seattle Area. The discussion was led by Stu Steiner, assistant professor of computer science and director of the award-winning cybersecurity program at EWU.

The forum compared the differences between humans and artificial intelligence (AI). For instance, AI can process and analyze vast and numerous amounts of data and perform much faster analysis for potential threats or attacks than humans alone. As a result, any team or company without this emerging technology has a large disadvantage – giving those with the AI and machine learning (ML) a leg up over their competitors. (You can access the full video of the Eastern Edge forum online.)

“What we are seeing here is a change in the way we interact with it (AI),” said Jason Elrod, vice president and chief information security officer for MultiCare. Elrod went on to say that our society has removed the need to have the talent necessary to interpret AI by giving access to these capabilities to anyone with a computer.

Although that access has opened doors for companies, education, healthcare and federal entities to automate with ease, it also allows for greater vulnerabilities in the form of cyber threats on a scale of which many may not be ready to handle.

Maryanne Cantwell, cyber operations analyst, U.S. Army Cyber Command, said the likelihood of federal network infiltration attempts today is almost certain.

“This makes cybersecurity the most critical and, unfortunately, weakest domain for national security. The integration of AI will only widen the scope of these existing vulnerabilities,” said Cantwell adding that the only way to combat these increased and sophisticated threats is by utilizing the AI technology for defense as well.

Steve Hobbs, Washington Secretary of State, talked about the importance of elections to democracies. His team of eight cybersecurity experts work to maintain integrity in our elections – including the fight to track down deep fakes and other misinformation before it reaches voters.

Hobbs added that the advent of AI can increase the effectiveness of disinformation campaigns, saying “Even in the smallest election, the ripple effect is pretty big.”

