SRA Update: Feedback on Evaluation Templates Opens March 23

The task forces have been hard at work developing the templates that will be used to evaluate academic programs and university services to determine placement in the quintiles.

The template contents will be available on the SRA website for viewing and feedback from Thursday, March 23, until the end of day on Thursday, March 30. *Any change to these dates will be communicated via Inside EWU and posted on the SRA website.

While the templates, when finalized, will only be distributed to the individuals responsible for completing them, all faculty and staff are invited to provide feedback on both templates from March 23-30. Feedback will be compiled and provided to the respective task force to review and make any necessary adjustments before finalizing. Providing feedback does not guarantee that the task force will accept the suggestions, but all feedback will be reviewed and discussed.

Please note, the criteria and weighting have been set by the task forces and will not be adjusted.

Feedback must be provided through the SRA website (feedback forms will be located on the draft template pages) or emailed directly to sra@ewu.edu. As agreed upon in their charters, task force members are not allowed to discuss their efforts outside of their meetings.

Simultaneously, task forces are working with three programs and three services, each of various sizes, to ensure the template questions and provided data sets adequately capture the necessary qualitative and quantitative information needed to evaluate an academic program or university service prior to finalizing the templates. The testing groups are also providing valuable feedback on the usability of the web-based submission forms.

For the latest SRA updates and information, please visit the SRA website.