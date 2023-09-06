Welcome Week Has Something for Everyone

Incoming Eagles have a wide range of opportunities to connect with collegiate life in the days leading into the start of fall quarter, Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Welcome Week, to be held Sept.14-22 at locations throughout the Cheney campus, offers new students a chance to learn more about everything that EWU has to offer – including degree programs, university policies, clubs and recreation.

Students can get a photo taken with Izzy the camel, play casino games, catch some Eags football, get free swag and far more – all while getting to know their peers.

Twenty-six EWU students have stepped up to serve as orientation leaders. Additional volunteers are needed to help with Move-In Day and some of the weeklong special events to ensure that students have a welcoming experience. Faculty and staff members interested in helping with Club Vegas or serving as a Wayfinder to assist students in locating classrooms can access the volunteer sign-up sheet online.

To learn more about all of the week’s activities or create a customized schedule, visit the Welcome Week Guidebook online.

Here is a schedule of events that are open to the entire EWU campus community:

Saturday, Sept. 16

EWU Football Game | 1 p.m. | Roos Field

Monday, Sept. 18

University Welcome | 10:30-11 a.m. | Roos Field

EWU Class Photo Tradition | 11-11:30 a.m. | Roos Field

Campus Lunch | 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall

Tuesday, Sept.19

Pass Through the Pillars Tradition | 11:30 a.m.-Noon. | Showalter Lawn

Pass Through the Pillars Barbecue | Noon-1:30 p.m. | Showalter Lawn

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Wayfinders | 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall

360 Photo Booth | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall

Izzy the Camel | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall

Corn Hole Tournament | 5-7:30 p.m. | snyamncut Hall

Thursday, Sept 21

Boom Boom Bingo | 7-10 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room (NCR)

Friday, Sept. 22

Neighborfest | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall