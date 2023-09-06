Welcome Week Has Something for Everyone
Incoming Eagles have a wide range of opportunities to connect with collegiate life in the days leading into the start of fall quarter, Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Welcome Week, to be held Sept.14-22 at locations throughout the Cheney campus, offers new students a chance to learn more about everything that EWU has to offer – including degree programs, university policies, clubs and recreation.
Students can get a photo taken with Izzy the camel, play casino games, catch some Eags football, get free swag and far more – all while getting to know their peers.
Twenty-six EWU students have stepped up to serve as orientation leaders. Additional volunteers are needed to help with Move-In Day and some of the weeklong special events to ensure that students have a welcoming experience. Faculty and staff members interested in helping with Club Vegas or serving as a Wayfinder to assist students in locating classrooms can access the volunteer sign-up sheet online.
To learn more about all of the week’s activities or create a customized schedule, visit the Welcome Week Guidebook online.
Here is a schedule of events that are open to the entire EWU campus community:
Saturday, Sept. 16
EWU Football Game | 1 p.m. | Roos Field
Monday, Sept. 18
University Welcome | 10:30-11 a.m. | Roos Field
EWU Class Photo Tradition | 11-11:30 a.m. | Roos Field
Campus Lunch | 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall
Tuesday, Sept.19
Pass Through the Pillars Tradition | 11:30 a.m.-Noon. | Showalter Lawn
Pass Through the Pillars Barbecue | Noon-1:30 p.m. | Showalter Lawn
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Wayfinders | 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall
360 Photo Booth | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall
Izzy the Camel | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall
Corn Hole Tournament | 5-7:30 p.m. | snyamncut Hall
Thursday, Sept 21
Boom Boom Bingo | 7-10 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room (NCR)
Friday, Sept. 22
Neighborfest | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall
