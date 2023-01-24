Wellpinit Girl’s Basketball Team Connects at EWU

The EWU Women’s Basketball Team hosted a delegation from Wellpinit, Washington, for the Jan. 22 game against Northern Arizona University. The visiting group included the tribal council for the Spokane Tribe of Indians and the Wellpinit High School Girls’ Basketball Team.

The event was organized by Margo Hill, J.D, associate professor of urban and regional planning, and Erin Ross, director of tribal relations. Evanlene Melting Tallow, program coordinator/recruiter for American Indian Studies, was there to meet the delegation, as was President Shari McMahan.

It was quite an evening! The Eagles won in overtime and the visiting basketball players, coaches and community had a fantastic time. It was particularly exciting for the high school players, who are thinking about their own futures, to cheer on EWU Eagles #10, Jacinta Buckley, a Spokane Tribe of Indians’ citizen and role model to a younger generation of student athletes.

A big thank you to our friends for making the trip from Wellpinit!