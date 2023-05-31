Winter Music Performances for Everyone

EWU music concerts are being offered throughout the winter quarter, offering music that appeals to a wide range of tastes.

The concerts provide the campus community with an opportunity to enjoy performances showcasing the university’s talented students and faculty.

Here is the schedule of events thus far, with more concerts to be added in the future. All concerts are held in the EWU Music Recital Hall. In addition to the highlighted performances listed below, music convocations will be offered at noon every Wednesday, starting on Jan. 17, in the Music Recital Hall.

Winter Quarter 2024 Performances

Guest Artist, Paul Grove, Guitar | Wednesday, Jan. 17 | Noon | Free

Sadie Lenssen, Senior Voice & Clarinet Recital | Thursday, Feb. 1 | 6 p.m. | Free

Ruby Gibford, Senior Voice Recital | Monday, Feb. 12 | 6 p.m. | Free

Guest Artist Valentin Kovalev, Saxophone | Friday, Feb. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge

Composer’s Forum | Tuesday, Feb. 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Free

EWU Wind Ensemble Concert | Tuesday, March 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge

Opera Theater Concert | Thursday, March 7 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge

Micah Blauer, Senior Voice Recital | Monday, March 11 | 7 p.m. | Free

EWU Jazz Concert | Tuesday, March 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge

EWU Orchestra Concert | Wednesday, March 13 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge

EWU Choral Concert | Monday, March 18 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge