Winter Music Performances for Everyone
EWU music concerts are being offered throughout the winter quarter, offering music that appeals to a wide range of tastes.
The concerts provide the campus community with an opportunity to enjoy performances showcasing the university’s talented students and faculty.
Here is the schedule of events thus far, with more concerts to be added in the future. All concerts are held in the EWU Music Recital Hall. In addition to the highlighted performances listed below, music convocations will be offered at noon every Wednesday, starting on Jan. 17, in the Music Recital Hall.
Winter Quarter 2024 Performances
Guest Artist, Paul Grove, Guitar | Wednesday, Jan. 17 | Noon | Free
Sadie Lenssen, Senior Voice & Clarinet Recital | Thursday, Feb. 1 | 6 p.m. | Free
Ruby Gibford, Senior Voice Recital | Monday, Feb. 12 | 6 p.m. | Free
Guest Artist Valentin Kovalev, Saxophone | Friday, Feb. 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge
Composer’s Forum | Tuesday, Feb. 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Free
EWU Wind Ensemble Concert | Tuesday, March 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge
Opera Theater Concert | Thursday, March 7 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge
Micah Blauer, Senior Voice Recital | Monday, March 11 | 7 p.m. | Free
EWU Jazz Concert | Tuesday, March 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge
EWU Orchestra Concert | Wednesday, March 13 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge
EWU Choral Concert | Monday, March 18 | 7:30 p.m. | Admission Charge
