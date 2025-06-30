Exempt Staff Compensation and Classification Study is Completed

Message sent to EWU exempt staff on Monday, June 30. Dear EWU Exempt Staff,

I am pleased to share that we have concluded the exempt staff compensation and classification study, a key initiative to ensure that our pay structures reflect both fairness and market competitiveness. This has been a long and thoughtful process, and I want to thank everyone for your patience and engagement along the way. Your feedback and commitment to this university made this progress possible.

As many of you know, we partnered with Gallagher, a national consulting firm, to conduct the study. Their work has helped us examine and assess pay equity across exempt represented and non-represented staff positions and provide guidance for a modernized compensation system that is easier to administer and understand.

As a result of the study, EWU will implement an updated compensation framework for non-represented staff designed to:

Promote fair and equitable pay practices through the establishment of salary ranges;

Improve transparency and consistent compensation across campus divisions;

Better align with our recruitment and retention goals by offering competitive compensation in today’s job market.

With the reality of budget constraints, implementing the new framework will be a multi-year process. However, I made it clear to the executive leadership team that our immediate first step is ensuring those non-represented staff that were found to be below the minimum range as provided by Gallagher receive increased salaries that bring them within the identified range.

In the coming weeks, Human Resources and direct supervisors will provide more specific information about your individual job classifications and pay ranges for non-represented staff. Compensation impacts for represented exempt staff (PSE) will go through the collective bargaining process. HR will also offer additional resources and opportunities for employees to learn more and ask questions on the Compensation and Classification Study webpage.

We know that compensation is a critical part of the employee experience, and this update marks a significant step forward in how we recognize and support the work of our exempt staff. Thank you again for your patience, professionalism, and continued dedication to Eastern.

Shari