Announcing Annika Scharosch as Chief of Staff

Message sent to EWU faculty and staff on Oct. 1, 2025 from President Shari McMahan.

Dear colleagues,

It is with great pleasure that I announce Annika Scharosch has accepted the position of Chief of Staff and Associate Vice President of Compliance, effective October 1. With her extensive experience navigating complex issues for EWU, I have the utmost confidence in her ability to become an effective member of the Executive Leadership Team and carry forward our priorities to continue fulfilling the mission of EWU.

Annika is a higher education attorney with more than a decade of experience at EWU. She received a juris doctorate from Gonzaga University School of Law and her undergraduate degree in political science and peace studies from Whitworth University. Beginning in 2013, she served as EWU’s assistant attorney general, providing legal advice to the Board of Trustees and Executive Leadership Team. In 2018, Annika became the Associate Vice President for Civil Rights, Compliance & Enterprise Risk Management. Over the years, her duties have expanded to include Title IX Coordinator and leadership of Procurement & Contracts, Risk Management, Public Records, Eagle Services, Dining, Eagle Store, and interim AVP of Facilities & Planning. Annika is well-known on campus for her work navigating the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and current federal updates. Additionally, she has presented at several national conferences on the complexities of Title IX and Title VII compliance, as well as serving for the last ten years on the editorial board for the National Association of College and University Attorney’s notes publication.

Through her new role, Annika will retain leadership responsibilities of policy administration, compliance, and as the primary point of contact with the Attorney General’s Office. She will also continue assisting with the areas she has been supervising until new leaders are appointed. Annika has been an important resource for faculty and staff, and we will work to make this transition as smooth as possible.

Sincerely,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

