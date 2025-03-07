Announcing the 2025 EWU Alumni Award Winners

The Eastern Washington University Alumni Association is proud to announce the 2025 Alumni Award winners!

The 2025 EWU Alumni Awards Gala will honor these outstanding alumni with awards that commemorate their achievements in volunteerism, professional practice and commitment to the university.

The Gala will be held Saturday, April 26, at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase online, with individual and table pricing available.

Congratulations to the following inspirational Eagles. We are honored to have you in the nest!

Benjamin P. Cheney Lifetime Achievement Award – Greg Deckard ’86 | CEO/Chairman, State Bank Northwest

Eagle4Life Spirit Award – Mike Mumford '81 | Vice President, UBS Financial Services

Tawanka Service Award – Ana Munguia '13 | Community Connections Manager, Pasco School District

Rising Eagle Award – Kori Jackson '22 & '23 | Business Services Manager & Accountant, Paschal Sherman Indian School

Lt. Col. Daniel M. Carter Military Service Award – Lt. Col. Matt Boehnke '90 U.S. Army (Ret.) | Senator, 8th Legislative District

Governor Clarence D. Martin Educator of the Year – Shawn Carney '97 & '98 | Science Department Lead, Spokane Public Schools

Sandy Williams Trailblazer Award – Angela Jones '05 | Director, Washington Initiative, Gates Foundation

Learn more about the EWU Alumni Association and the EWU Alumni Awards online.