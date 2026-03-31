Announcing the 2026 Civic Leadership Award Winners!

Alesia Levchenko and Haylee Simpson were named Eastern’s winners of the 2026 Student Civic Leadership Awards by the Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good, a network of nine state colleges and universities that work to advance “the public purpose of colleges and universities.”

The award, presented to no more than two undergraduates at each member institution, recognizes outstanding student leaders who are making a difference in civic engagement and social entrepreneurship.

Alesia Levchenko, a junior political science major and a recipient of the 2025-2026 Jeffers Chertok Memorial Award/Scholarship, has distinguished herself as one of EWU’s most dynamic and effective student leaders. As president of EWU’s Political and International Affairs Community, a student organization, Levchenko has helped to organize civic engagement events aimed at elevating campus-wide dialogue on critical political and international issues.

“EWU is ever-evolving, and student voices are consistently part of that change,” Levchenko says. “Our education and community are as good as we choose to make them, and it makes me proud to see so many ambitious students actively fulfilling that.”

Levchenko also serves as an ASEWU senator for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, and has represented EWU students in Olympia as part of the university’s legislative action committee. Her advocacy has strengthened student voices in collegiate governance and state-level funding conversations.

“I have learned invaluable leadership and organizational skills through working to provide many campus-wide events for students, all while fostering an important sense of community for anybody who wants to be a member,” she says.

After graduation, Levchenko hopes to attend law school. Her goal as an attorney, she says, would be use her foundation in advocacy, public policy and principled leadership to assist clients who have been the victims of medical malpractice.

Haylee Simpson, a senior English major who is minoring in technical communication, was recognized for both her leadership and her exceptional academic achievements.

Having maintained a 4.0 GPA while serving in various roles within the university’s academic advising department, Simpson has an approach to service that’s defined by quiet support, reliability and empathy. Prior to and during her time at EWU, she contributed to her community through service roles in local organizations, including a behavioral health facility, a community church and a variety of small businesses.

As a first-generation student, Simpson says that pursuing higher education felt daunting at first. But the welcoming Eastern community soon put her at ease.

“The people of Eastern have created an environment that eased my anxieties,” Simpson says. “I’ve been met with nothing but support from faculty and co-workers, along with great company from fellow students.”

“To me,” she continues, “just being a part of this community makes me proud to be an Eagle,” Simpson says, grateful for the acts of kindness—big or small—from those surrounding her. “Truly, the way this community shows up for one another has set me up for success. As I move forward in my career, I hope to emulate the warmth, kindness and support I’ve been extended to build others up, too.”

Levchenko and Simpson will be honored alongside the other awardees at a ceremony to be held at Seattle’s Museum of Flight on April 17.

**Story written by Rachel Weinberg.