Bell Ringing Ushers in the 2025-26 Academic Year

Eastern Washington University celebrated the start of the 2025-26 academic year with the traditional ringing of the One Room School House bell. Faculty, staff and students lined the sidewalk in front of the historic structure on Sept. 24 to partake in the annual tradition.

EWU President Shari McMahan, this year’s designated bell ringer, said the tradition marks the start of a transformative journey for students. She said she was thrilled to see Eagles arriving on campus ready to learn, while occasionally needing a little directional assistance from “wayfinder” volunteers.

“I’m so excited they get to experience our faculty and all of the wonderful things they can do at Eastern,” McMahan said.

The two-decade old bell-ringing tradition began after longtime EWU supporter STCU covered the cost of moving the historic school building, formerly known as Jore School, from its original location in Newport, Washington, to Eastern’s Cheney campus.

James Anderson ’69, a retired educator, and his wife, Shirley, were the driving force for the relocation and restoration of the schoolhouse. The couple met while attending Eastern. They both earned education degrees and went on to long, successful careers as teachers in the Spokane Public Schools district.

Shirley painstakingly interviewed people about their experiences visiting one-room schoolhouses and secured donations of historical artifacts to create a memorable schoolhouse museum for the Eastern campus.

Sadly, Shirley passed away before the project was completed. James continued moving forward with the renovation in Shirley’s honor — generously paying for a detailed restoration of the building.

The schoolhouse, also known as the Cheney Normal School Heritage Center, pays tribute to EWU’s official designation in 1890 as a Normal School, the first teacher-training institution in Washington.

Over the years, Eastern’s one-room schoolhouse has welcomed thousands of visitors to experience this piece of history. Tours and field trips are offered by EWU’s School of Education upon request.

**Use this link to request a guided tour.