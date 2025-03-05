Civic Leadership Award Recipient is Moving People Forward

Eastern Washington University’s Steven McCray has a long list of accomplishments when it comes to helping his community.

McCray, a senior in the Social Work Program, is receiving a 2025 Student Civic Leadership Award from the Washington Campus Coalition for the Public Good and will travel to Seattle for a recognition ceremony on March 28.

President Shari McMahan selected McCray, a 45-year-old from Cheney, along with Madilyn Fisher, both social work students, for this year’s awards.

Although McCray is somewhat uncomfortable in the spotlight, he is nonetheless proud of the award.

“I’m still getting used to the fact of being recognized for the things that I’m doing, and so it’s pretty special to me,” McCray says.

McCray is known for going above and beyond to help others, and his path to becoming a social worker aligns with a passion for moving people and society forward. He believes some of the most overlooked groups are the homeless and disabled.

“What actually got me into social work is seeing a huge need to help people in our community. There are large groups of people who are simply being ignored by our society, and I was looking for a path to make meaningful change for these individuals.”

McCray, a 3.8 GPA student, is legally blind. He stays current on his coursework with the help of a screen reader, excelling academically while also raising two children with his wife and giving back to his community.

McCray’s volunteer efforts focus on inspiring legislative change at both the local and state levels. He serves on the Washington State Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues and Employment, as well as on the legislative sub-committee, the community outreach sub-committee and the accessible communities advisory sub-committee.

“I’m working with a group to help pass an ordinance in the city of Spokane to make more ADA-compliant units available in new construction,” says McCray.

On campus, he established an EWU Democrats chapter and mentors students to get involved politically.

McCray ran for Washington State Representative, Position 1, in the 2024 cycle. Although he wasn’t elected, he continues to play key roles in both the state and Spokane Democratic Party, where he sits on and chairs numerous committees.

McCray currently serves as an elected water commissioner for District 10 in Spokane County.

His efforts include fundraising for a variety of causes, such as providing support for victims of local fires, and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and other nonprofits.

McCray, who will begin the Master of Social Work program next year, has a practicum as a housing support specialist for Clarvida, a housing and employment agency focused on helping low-income individuals, including those affected by disabilities and homelessness, stabilize their lives and find employment when possible.

“I’m able to go into people’s homes and see what their needs are on a daily basis, offering options to help them improve their life situations,” McCray says.

Eastern’s emphasis on applied learning is a perfect fit, explains McCray.

“You have your book learning, but when you actually start working with clients and develop a real understanding of what it means to work with individuals in crisis, it changes how you perceive what you are doing for people. It has been a real learning experience working with my client load.”

Several scholarships help McCray in his pursuit of a degree. With many jobs in social work requiring graduate degrees, he says scholarships are crucial for students navigating rigorous practicums, where holding outside jobs is nearly impossible.

With seven family members who have graduated, worked, and retired from Eastern, McCray says there was never any doubt where he’d attend.

“The social work program completely matches where I want to be when I’m done with my education,” McCray says. “The planets aligned, for lack of a better term.”