EWU Dental Hygiene Prepares Students While Serving Community

Eastern Washington University’s Dental Hygiene Program is preparing students to become skilled clinicians while providing essential dental services to the community.

In addition to offering appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the EWU Dental Hygiene Clinic—where low-cost care is provided—the faculty and students participate in larger community efforts, offering free dental services for children, veterans, and other underserved populations.

A recent example of the program’s commitment to accessibility and hands-on learning was its involvement in Give Kids a Smile, a nationwide initiative by the American Dental Association (ADA). This program brings together dental professionals and volunteers to offer screenings, treatments and education for children.

Held on a snowy Valentine’s Day, the EWU clinic provided exams, X-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments and other preventive services to children and teens — many of whom were referred by partner nonprofits and agencies. Parents received tips on establishing effective oral health routines and finding a regular dental home. The kid-friendly event also included visits with Swoop and free tooth-brushing kits.

Lizette Trejo-Bernal, a 21-year-old senior from Bridgeport, Washington, grew up participating in similar community health events. For her, especially, providing services for kids means a lot.

“It’s really nice to be on the other side of this and give these kids something to smile about. I’m just really thankful that we are able to provide this care for the community,” Trejo-Bernal said.

Around 40 senior-level dental hygiene students worked directly with the children, according to Merri Jones, a professor in the EWU Dental Hygiene program. The soon-to-graduate cohort worked alongside faculty and experienced dentists, including EWU’s own lead clinical dentist, Rachel Deininger, and two pediatric dentists, Tessa Holmes of South Hill Pediatric Dentistry and Jared Evans of KiDDS Dental, who volunteered their time for the event.

Renata Atwood brought her two children to the clinic for checkups and teeth cleanings. Atwood says she had visited the clinic herself years ago, and expressed gratitude for the dental hygiene team.

“My husband lost his job a few months ago, and we lost our insurance,”Atwood said. “Being able to be here and bring my kids is an amazing opportunity, and I feel so blessed.”

A counselor who works with families and children, Atwood says she values the support the EWU clinic provides for the community. She particularly enjoys interacting with student hygienists: “I love that I learn with them, too. Not only are they knowledgeable, but they also have their supervisors, teachers, professors, and dentists. I feel very well taken care of.”

Atwood’s daughter, Eva, 9, enjoyed meeting Dawn Lewis-Kinnunen, dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health, and being surrounded by the future clinicians.

“They are funny and kind. They help me a lot,” said Eva, who is considering becoming a dentist or veterinarian when she grows up.

A grant from Delta Dental of Washington’s ARCORA Foundation helped fund the event. Heather Gallagher, senior program manager for access and partnerships at the foundation, praised the EWU Dental Hygiene Clinic for its role in providing access to quality dental care for all.

“This place is wonderful, and I’m so happy you are here serving people in the community,” Gallagher said.

When describing the clinic’s mission, Professor Jones emphasized its commitment to a family-centered form of practice that establishes a foundation for lifelong care. Hosting special days of service for children also provides aspiring clinicians with invaluable pediatric experience, while helping to instill good routines in kids that support their oral health into adulthood.

“The goal is for students to take these skills into practice. They are our future clinicians,” Jones said.

Yacine Dieng, 21, from Moses Lake, has loved visiting the dentist since she was a child. But her work at the clinic has taught her that many children and adults are more apprehensive about dental visits.

“It really made me see the need in the community for positive experiences for young kids early on,” Dieng said.

Dieng heard great things about EWU’s program from her own hygienist in Moses Lake, a graduate of the EWU Dental Hygiene program. She decided to apply, and says that during her subsequent studies at Eastern she has enjoyed her hands-on learning experiences working with patients facing a variety of situations, including those with challenging medical conditions.

“It’s been amazing to work with those populations—it’s inspiring,” Dieng said. “It feels like I’m making a change. I’m not just doing the cleaning, I’m part of the comprehensive care team. I am part of that medical team.”