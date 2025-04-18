D&I Week Offers Something for Everyone

As we spring into the new quarter, join the campus community for our annual Diversity & Inclusion Week (D&I Week) to be held April 21-25.

D&I Week has been an EWU staple since 2012, presenting a week full of events that both illuminate and celebrate diverse experiences. This year’s theme, “Together We Can Do Great Things,” was designed by Denise Quiroga Arteaga, a senior biology major. Her logo design was inspired by Mother Theresa’s quote, “I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; Together we can do great things.”

And this year’s D&I Week calls for even more celebration because it coincides with Earth Day on April 22. Join us for a week of celebrating diversity, inclusion and the beautiful Earth we all share!

Here is an overview of the 2025 D&I Week and Earth Day events:

Keynote Address, “Say my Name: Why Representation and Inclusion Matters” Presented by Lisa Gardner | Monday, April 21 | Noon – 1 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room (NCR)

Join accomplished EWU alumna Malisea “Lisa” Gardner for her D&I Week opening keynote address.

Presentation about the Salish School of Spokane with LaRae Wiley and Christopher Parkin | Monday, April 21 | 5:30 – 7 p.m. | Spokane Catalyst, Room 302

Join us for a conversation with LaRae Wiley and Christopher Parkin of the Salish School of Spokane. Hear about projects they are currently working on and opportunities for collaboration with the EWU community.

Free parking is available in Lot C in front of the Catalyst building for attendees of this event. Please park in the section marked, “Salish School presentation.”

Community Engagement Panel | Tuesday, April 22 | 10 – 11:30 a.m. | Showalter Auditorium

Join panelists, including EWU President Shari McMahan, for career insights from top leaders in the workforce. A networking reception in the Showalter Rotunda will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Visit here for more information.

STA Double Decker Bus Tours | Tuesday, April 22 | Noon – 3 p.m. | PUB

To promote sustainability, a double-decker bus – which will offer Cheney-Spokane routes this fall – will be parked in front of the PUB. President McMahan and Mayor Chris Grover of Cheney will take part in a first ride, and free tours will be available.

Earth Day Clothing Exchange | Tuesday, April 22 | Noon – 4 p.m. | PUB NCR/Campus Mall

Celebrate Earth Day with a FREE thrifting experience! Stop by the PUB NCR for an eco-chic clothing swap promoting sustainable fashion and mindful consumption.

Life Doesn’t Succ | Tuesday, April 22 | 1 – 3 p.m. | PUB NCR/Campus Mall

Join Eagle Entertainment and celebrate Earth Day by getting a FREE succulent!

Inclusive Leadership Preview | Tuesday, April 22 | 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. | Zoom

You will be joining the current cohort of EWU’s Inclusive Leadership for a special preview of our annual program. Our guest speaker this month is April Eberhardt, named an Inland Northwest Woman of the Year.

*Please R.S.V.P. to Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu to receive the Zoom link.



Earthfest at the Catalyst | Wednesday, April 23 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Catalyst Main Lobby, Spokane

The Office of Sustainability will showcase different resources. There will be a clothing and book swap at the Catalyst.

Around the Globe Cultural Experience and Cultural Crafts | Wednesday, April 23 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | PUB NCR

Stop by to enjoy hands-on cultural crafts and connect with students proudly representing heritages from around the world.

D&I Week: Own Your Power, Story Circles and Civil Rights Tour Panel | Wednesday, April 23 | 2 – 4 p.m. | PUB NCR

Join the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, Phi Kappa Phi, and Africana Studies for a keynote address by Dr. Parry Gerber, entitled “Own Your Power.” This event encourages students to pursue their dreams and see perceived limitations – whether related to race, gender, neurodiversity, physical ability or other aspects of identity – as sources of personal power. In addition, hear from students who participated in the life-changing 1,000 Mile Civil Rights Tour! Light refreshments will be provided.

Critical Communications in Organizations with Kim Davis | Wednesday, April 23 | 6 – 7 p.m. | Catalyst, Room 302

Join Kim Davis for an engaging lecture about essential communication within organizations in EWU’s Organization Theory & Behavior course. This event is open to all.

2025 Diversity and Inclusion Festival and Resource Fair | Thursday, April 24 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | PUB NCR

Come to the PUB NCR for the 2025 Diversity & Inclusion Festival. There will be live performances, multicultural pop-ups, free food, swag, T-shirts and more. Step outside to enjoy vendors and a resource fair in the Campus Mall.

Movie and Make Your Own Button | Thursday, April 24 | 3 – 5 p.m. | Eagle Pride Center, PUB

Come and watch Everything Everywhere All at Once while you make your own custom button.

MESA Students Career Tabling Event | Friday, April 25 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | PUB NCR

For more information, and a complete list of D&I Week and Earth Day events, visit here or contact Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu.

Story written by Avery Knochel.