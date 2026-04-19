Eastern Appreciates Its Student Employees

Eastern Washington University, with its over 800-strong student workforce, is one of the many colleges and universities across the nation that participate in National Student Employee Recognition week. Central to Eastern’s annual celebration is a fun-filled pizza-and-punch gathering hosted by EWU’s president, Shari McMahan.

Held on April 16 in the PUB’s NCR, this year’s event honored Eagle student workers, many of whom are first-generation collegians, who earn wages to cover tuition and living expenses while developing crucial workplace skills.

“You are essential to the life of this university,” McMahan told the student workers. “Your work supports and strengthens our operation and helps create that welcoming environment that we really strive to have.”

McMahan, who was herself a first-generation college student, added that the impact of EWU’s student workers is felt every day, not just during National Student Employment Week: “Quite simply,” she said, “Eastern wouldn’t be the same without you.”

Among the many students enjoying a slice of freshly made pie was Juliana Walls, a junior social work major from Bridgeport, Washington. Walls said that she loves working in the campus Records and Registration office because it puts her right in the middle of the Eastern community.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much, and it’s making me more confident as a student,” Walls added.

Vanessa Ponce is a senior from the Tri-Cities who is majoring in Spanish secondary education. Ponce is currently in her second year working with EWU’s Orientation and Family Programs. She said that one of the most impactful aspects of working on campus is her supervisor, Maria Reyna.

“Every day she asks me ‘How are you?’ and it really makes a difference,” Ponce said, adding that the care Reyna shows each day shines a light through her busy schedule. “I’m very involved on campus, so when someone stops to ask me how I’m doing it’s a big deal.”

Ponce said she also feels more confident in pursuing a career as a teacher, due to the support system she’s built as a student worker.

Kelson Johansing’s work in the office of Eastern’s psychology program has already landed him a summer internship with Walgreens. The junior business management major from Yakima said that helping with various projects and tasks around the office has helped him better understand and prepare for everyday life in the workforce.

Alexander Urbina, meanwhile, a first-year undergraduate majoring in mechanical engineering technology, was candid about not wanting to be unemployed in college. He said he found his job working with EWU’s food pantry through the Handshake app.

“I think it will help me with my time management skills and work ethic,” Urbina said of his work at the food pantry is “motivating me to work every day and just be better at my job.”

Use this link to access the EWU Alumni Association selfie station photos taken at the event.

**Story written by Rachel Weinberg.