Retired Tri-Cities Engineer Named to EWU Board of Trustees

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has appointed Moussa (Moses) Jaraysi to the Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees.

A retired environmental and civil engineer who lives in the Tri-Cities, Jaraysi began his four-year term on May 7. He replaces Vicki Wilson, a retired software engineering service manager, also from the Tri-Cities, who has served as an EWU trustee for 13 ½ years.

“On behalf of Eastern Washington University, I want to thank Trustee Vicki Wilson for her years of dedicated service and leadership on the Board,” says EWU President Shari McMahan. “Her leadership has helped guide EWU through important moments of growth and transformation, and her impact will be felt for years to come.”

McMahan adds, “At the same time, I am also excited to welcome Moses Jaraysi to the Board of Trustees. As a proud parent of Eagle graduates and a leader with extensive experience working across industries, he will bring valuable insight and perspective as EWU continues working to meet the evolving needs of our students and the region.”

Before his retirement in 2020, Jaraysi served for more than 40 years in both public and private sector positions, where he specialized in developing, promoting and negotiating environmental cleanup strategies. Throughout his career, he collaborated extensively with technical professionals, public interest organizations, tribal nations, and state and federal agencies to advance environmental cleanup and strategic integration initiatives.

Jaraysi earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Polytechnic of Central London in the United Kingdom in 1980. He later received a master’s degree in management and leadership from Western Governors University in 2019.

He retired from his position as vice president of environmental and strategic integration with Jacobs Engineering and subsequently became certified as an emotional intelligence coach, reflecting his continued commitment to leadership development and personal growth.

A strong advocate for education and community engagement, Jaraysi served for 17 years on the Columbia Basin College Foundation Board and for eight years on the Leadership Tri-Cities Board. Education remains a central value in his family, as all three of his children earned advanced degrees from Eastern Washington University.