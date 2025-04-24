Eastern Washington University Earns National Recognition for Student Outcomes

Eastern Washington University is the only university in the region to earn the “Higher Access, Higher Earnings” designation as an “Opportunity College and University” in the newest Carnegie Foundation rankings released today.

Translated, this means EWU offers broad access to students, and that those students earn more money after graduation compared to their peers in the regional job market.

EWU is one of 479 institutions across the country to earn the Opportunity College and University designation among 3927 evaluated by the Carnegie Foundation in its new Student Access and Earnings Classification. This distinction comes on the heels of EWU entering the foundation’s prestigious “research activity classification.”

“There are only 78 universities in the entire country that have both a research designation and the ‘opportunity university’ designation,” says David Bowman, dean of EWU’s College of STEM. “And only 22 in the entire nation that are simultaneously classified as Undergraduate/Graduate-Master’s as well as Research and Opportunity.”

The Carnegie opportunity metrics also closely align with EWU’s core mission of inclusivity, affordability and transformational outcomes through hands-on education and real-world experiences.

This new Carnegie classification marks a significant shift in how institutions are evaluated, placing emphasis on outcomes like earnings and access rather than exclusivity.

“For EWU, this recognition affirms the university’s dedication to creating pathways to success for first-generation students, transfer students, and those entering high-demand fields like nursing, robotics, and cybersecurity,” said Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan.

The classification cites EWU’s 35.3% minority and 38% Pell-eligible undergraduate enrollment. Graduates, the foundation’s data show, can expect median earnings of $52,481 — well above our region’s average.

McMahan added, “This classification cements our role as the region’s polytechnic and a leader in student-focused, outcome-driven education.”