Eastern Washington University Named 2025-26 College of Distinction

Eastern Washington University, the region’s polytechnic, was recently named a 2025-26 College of Distinction—a prestigious national designation awarded to institutions that set themselves apart with their commitment to providing an engaged, experiential education.

In addition to the national designation, EWU was recognized as a College of Distinction at the state level and among public universities nationwide, as well as in eight specific categories:

Business

Education

Engineering

Nursing

Affordable

Career Development

International

Military Support

“Eastern Washington University has a proud history of providing a transformative undergraduate experience that prepares our students to thrive in the workforce and to serve as leaders in their communities,” EWU President Shari McMahan said. “Being recognized as a College of Distinction across such a wide range of fields reaffirms our strength in hands-on learning, as well as our commitment to affordability and academic excellence.”

The national recognition is based on Colleges of Distinction’s evaluating criteria known as the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. Through extensive research and interviews, the Austin, Texas-based Colleges of Distinction organization identifies universities that make a meaningful impact on students’ lives, not just the institutions that fight their way to the top of rankings lists.

“Eastern Washington University has crafted a campus culture where students are empowered to take ownership of their learning,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “Its programs reflect the kind of innovation and intentionality that prepare students for life after graduation.”

For more information on Colleges of Distinction, go here.

Downloadable Colleges of Distinction badges can be found here.