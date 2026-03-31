Eastern Washington University Seeks Student Input for Marketing Survey

Eastern Washington University is asking its enrolled students for help to determine how to best communicate its offerings to prospective students.

The EWU 2026 Current Student Perception Survey will play a key role in shaping how the university communicates its mission, including branding Eastern as the Region’s Polytechnic and emphasizing its focus on applied learning.

Brent Reser, marketing director for Eastern, notes that the survey, now in its second year, will serve as a tool to measure year-to-year progress in the university’s polytechnic campaign, which is aimed at recruiting new students.

Additional audiences being surveyed include groups of prospective students and the general public, he says.

The collective responses will help the EWU marketing team gauge how well the campaign is resonating with potential students, says Reser.

“This survey will provide key data about the progress of EWU’s brand evolution efforts,” Reser explains. “Thanks to the survey’s initial run last spring, we have specific benchmarks that we hope to surpass.”

The EWU 2026 Current Student Perception Survey runs through Tuesday, April 7.

Participation Details

The brief survey takes five to eight minutes to complete.

Participation is voluntary.

Responses will be kept confidential and won’t be shared outside the research team.

Names and other personal identification information will remain anonymous.

The data collected will be used to inform marketing campaign decisions moving forward.

Thank you for your time in supporting EWU!