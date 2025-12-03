EWU Employees Recognized for Years of Service

The President’s Fall Luncheon, held Nov. 20, recognized employee excellence and contributions to Eastern Washington University across several categories – including years of service.

As more than 400 employees enjoyed a tasty Thanksgiving-style meal while connecting with their colleagues, President Shari McMahan recognized EWU faculty and staff who celebrated milestone anniversaries this year.

A total of 132 Eastern employees celebrated anniversaries ranging in 5-year increments, from 5 to 40 years. Their collective contributions to the university totaled a whopping 2,050 years!

Congratulations – and a heartfelt thank you – to these hardworking, dedicated peers!

40 Years of Service

Yves Nievergelt, Professor | Mathematics

35 Years of Service

Ronald Gentle | Professor | Mathematics

Brian Houser | Professor | Physics

Leslie Mowatt | Administrative Assistant 3 | Mechanical Engineering & Technology

Jeffrey Rahn | Professor | Chemistry

Annette Skaer | Research Associate, Financial Analyst | Financial Services

Susan Stearns | Professor | Communications Studies

Eric Strang | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services

Lisa Williams | Administrative Assistant 2 | Biology

30 Years of Service

Ida Brown | Library Archives Para 2 | Library Administration

Kenneth Guidry | Business Analyst-Journey | IT EITS-Operations

Doreen Nicholas | Senior Lecturer | Communication Sciences & Disorders

25 Years of Service

John Austin | Program Coordinator | Bookstore, Cheney

Michael Conlin | Professor | History

Michael Graham | Senior Lecturer | Mathematics

John Gruss | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services

Mimi Marinucci | Professor | Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies

Tracey McHenry | Professor | English

Debra Morgan, | Senior Lecture | Information Systems & Business Analytics

Veronica Morgan | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services

Carolyn “Carol” Pike | Director | Early Head Start Child Family Outreach

Stacy Priano | Library Archives Para 4 | Library Administration

Keith Ross | Truck Driver 3 | Trucking Services

John Shields | Safety Officer 3 | Environmental Health & Safety

Marvin Tobler | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services

Denise Van Meter | Administrative Assistant 3 | Provost-Academic Affairs

Kathleen Waldron-Soler | Professor | Education

Kathleen White | Program Coordinator | Graduate Program Administration

20 Years of Service

Sean Brown | Maintenance Mechanic 3 | Building Maintenance

Laurie Charles | Program Specialist 2 | Records & Registration

Jeffrey Culver | Senior Lecturer | Information Systems & Business Analytics

Bart Danielson | Painter | Paint Shop

Kevin Decker | Professor | Philosophy

Admir Djulovic | Director of Institutional Research | Office of Institutional Research

Jesse Erickson | Sign Painter | Paint Shop

Raymond Godin | Manager | Custodial Services

Matthew Hamilton | Custodian 3 | Custodial Services

Michelle Helmerick | Associate Director | Student Accommodations & Support Services

Julie Maher | IT App Development-Journey | IT EITS-Project

Viora McCray | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services

Jay Miller | Custodian 4 | Custodial Services

Gina Petrie | Professor | School of Global Learning

Lorrie Pirnie | Early Head Start Data Systems & Quality Improvement Manager | Child Family Outreach

Maria Reyna | Director New Student Family Programs | New Student Programs

Paul Rodman | Library Archives Para 4 | Library Administration

Susan Ruby | Professor | Psychology

Peter Shields, Peter | Professor | Communications Studies

Dana Simmelink, Dana | IT Architecture-Journey | IT EITS-Project

Kurt Stellwagen | Professor I Psychology

Derek Trial | Instructional Classroom Support Tech 2 | Chemistry

Goitom Tsegay | Professor | Finance & Marketing

Christi Wavada | Program Specialist 2 | Education

15 Years of Service

Sean Agriss | Professor | English

Kay Boger | Custodian 3 | Custodial Services

Dani Cartledge | Home Based Services Supervisor | Child Family Outreach

David Daberkow | Professor | Biology

JulieAnn “Julie” Fournier | Program Manager A | Records & Registration

Max Hohner | Senior Lecturer | English

Mark Holmgren | Professor | Economics

Keely Hope | Professor | Psychology

Germán Izon | Professor | Economics

Kathleen “Kathy” Kees | Safety Officer 3 | Environmental Health & Safety

Rie Kobayashi | Professor | School of Social Work

Joseph Lenti | Professor | History

Ericka Lundeby | Program Coordinator | Admissions

Amanda Reedy | Interim Dean | College of Professional Programs

Christopher “Chris” Tyllia | Senior Lecturer | Art

Thomas Walsh | Associate Professor | Computer Science & Electrical Engineering

Romeal Watson | Associate Director of Employer Relations | Career Services-Career Planning

10 Years of Service

Von Astudillo, Von P. Von | Senior Advisor | General Undergraduate Advising

Drew Ayers | Professor | Film

Crystal Belwood | Library Archives Para 2 | Library Administration

Jordan Bilodeaux | Data Center Manager | IT Administrative-Operations

Aaron Buck | Custodian 3 | Custodial Services

Gerry Charvat | Director CWTAP Center | Child Welfare Training & Advancement

Paul Coffey | Library Archives Para 2 | Library Administration

Lakoda Fosnow | Lead Parent/Child Educator | Child Family Outreach

Nicholas “Nick” Gerard | Campus Police Sergeant | EWU University Police

John Gerber | Associate Professor | Wellness and Movement Sciences

Beth Halaas | Associate Professor | School of Social Work

Joshua Hart | Snack Bar Lead | Dining | Pence Union Market

Jennifer Hopkins | HR Consultant 1 | Human Resources Office

Jeremy Jostad | Professor | Wellness and Movement Sciences

Gregory Karlis | Campus Police Officer | EWU University Police

Kassahun Kebede | Associate Professor | Sociology

Joseph Kelly | Truck Driver 1 | Trucking Services

Michael Lunneborg | Fire Protection Engineer | Facilities & Planning

Travis Maroney | IT Customer Support-Entry | University Voice and Data Services

Nicki Marston | HR Consultant 1 | Human Resources Office

Okera Nsombi | Associate Professor | Africana Education-Instruction

Ryan Parrey | Senior Lecturer | School of Social Work

Jose Rojas | Senior Lecturer | Modern Languages & Literatures

James Rosenzweig | Professor | Library Administration

Stefani Rossi | Admin Officer-Enrollment Management | Enrollment Services

Stephen Schmedding | Senior Project Manager | Workforce-Construction/Planning

Nichole Scholle | Contracts Specialist 2 | Purchasing

Teri Scott | Program Specialist 2 | Plant Operations

Shelly Shaffer | Associate Professor | Education

Robley Smith | HVAC Technician | HVAC Shop

Lorie Speer | Associate Professor | Dental Hygiene

Charles Steele | Maintenance Custodian | Custodial Services

Julie Templin | Snack Bar Lead | Dining-Administration

Jose Villasano Gomez | Campus Police Officer | EWU University Police

Sarah Walters | Snack Bar Lead-Float | Dining | Pence Union Market

Jenna Wells | Program Support Super 2 | Student Life

Elizabeth Willis | Senior Lecturer | Psychology

Shamima Yasmin | Professor | Comp Science & Electrical Engineering

5 Years of Service

Lynn Anidi | Assistant Professor | Healthcare Administration Program

Riley Baxter | Assistand Director of Alumni Programs | Alumni Relations

Joanne Bradley | Program Specialist 2 | Financial Aid

Elise Brehmer | Assistant Director | Sorority & Fraternity Life | Office of Student Engagement

Zachary Bruce | Assistant Football Coach | General Administration-Athletics

Otto Buchholz | Assistant Professor | Wellness and Movement Sciences

Kevin Chumbley | Lecturer | Mechanical Engineering & Technology

Alex Davis | Assistant Professor | Criminal Justice

Danielle DiLuzio | Assistant Professor | Occupational Therapy

Stephanie Duclos | Academy Trainer | Family Resource & Training Center

Camille Frank | Assistant Professor | Psychology

Brie Henderson-Zier | Child Development Manager | Child Family Outreach

Melissa Lloyd | Program Coordinator | Family Resource & Training Center

Melisa Majnarich | Lecturer | School of Social Work

Jeana Nichols | EHS Program Planning & Rural Engagement Manager | Child Family Outreach

Brooke Nicholson | Senior CAMP Retention Specialist/Advisor | General Undergraduate Advising

Claire Randel | Operations Manager | Nursing

Rocio Rangel | Director CAMP | College Assistance Migrant Program

Kristyl Riddle | Deputy Director Cybersecurity | Computer Science & Electrical Engineering

Suzanne Rieseberg | Lecturer | Computer Engineering

Jeffrey Sodano | Stationary Engineer 4 | Plant Operations

Keith Tyler | Director Finance and Administrative Services | Dean of Professional Programs

Cory Ulrich | Instructional Classroom Support Technician 4 | Mathematics

Sandra “Sandy” Wentz | Assistant Director of Benefits | Human Resources Office

Lindsay Williams | Senior Lecturer | Communication Sciences & Disorders