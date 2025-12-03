EWU Employees Recognized for Years of Service
The President’s Fall Luncheon, held Nov. 20, recognized employee excellence and contributions to Eastern Washington University across several categories – including years of service.
As more than 400 employees enjoyed a tasty Thanksgiving-style meal while connecting with their colleagues, President Shari McMahan recognized EWU faculty and staff who celebrated milestone anniversaries this year.
A total of 132 Eastern employees celebrated anniversaries ranging in 5-year increments, from 5 to 40 years. Their collective contributions to the university totaled a whopping 2,050 years!
Congratulations – and a heartfelt thank you – to these hardworking, dedicated peers!
40 Years of Service
Yves Nievergelt, Professor | Mathematics
35 Years of Service
Ronald Gentle | Professor | Mathematics
Brian Houser | Professor | Physics
Leslie Mowatt | Administrative Assistant 3 | Mechanical Engineering & Technology
Jeffrey Rahn | Professor | Chemistry
Annette Skaer | Research Associate, Financial Analyst | Financial Services
Susan Stearns | Professor | Communications Studies
Eric Strang | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services
Lisa Williams | Administrative Assistant 2 | Biology
30 Years of Service
Ida Brown | Library Archives Para 2 | Library Administration
Kenneth Guidry | Business Analyst-Journey | IT EITS-Operations
Doreen Nicholas | Senior Lecturer | Communication Sciences & Disorders
25 Years of Service
John Austin | Program Coordinator | Bookstore, Cheney
Michael Conlin | Professor | History
Michael Graham | Senior Lecturer | Mathematics
John Gruss | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services
Mimi Marinucci | Professor | Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies
Tracey McHenry | Professor | English
Debra Morgan, | Senior Lecture | Information Systems & Business Analytics
Veronica Morgan | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services
Carolyn “Carol” Pike | Director | Early Head Start Child Family Outreach
Stacy Priano | Library Archives Para 4 | Library Administration
Keith Ross | Truck Driver 3 | Trucking Services
John Shields | Safety Officer 3 | Environmental Health & Safety
Marvin Tobler | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services
Denise Van Meter | Administrative Assistant 3 | Provost-Academic Affairs
Kathleen Waldron-Soler | Professor | Education
Kathleen White | Program Coordinator | Graduate Program Administration
20 Years of Service
Sean Brown | Maintenance Mechanic 3 | Building Maintenance
Laurie Charles | Program Specialist 2 | Records & Registration
Jeffrey Culver | Senior Lecturer | Information Systems & Business Analytics
Bart Danielson | Painter | Paint Shop
Kevin Decker | Professor | Philosophy
Admir Djulovic | Director of Institutional Research | Office of Institutional Research
Jesse Erickson | Sign Painter | Paint Shop
Raymond Godin | Manager | Custodial Services
Matthew Hamilton | Custodian 3 | Custodial Services
Michelle Helmerick | Associate Director | Student Accommodations & Support Services
Julie Maher | IT App Development-Journey | IT EITS-Project
Viora McCray | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services
Jay Miller | Custodian 4 | Custodial Services
Gina Petrie | Professor | School of Global Learning
Lorrie Pirnie | Early Head Start Data Systems & Quality Improvement Manager | Child Family Outreach
Maria Reyna | Director New Student Family Programs | New Student Programs
Paul Rodman | Library Archives Para 4 | Library Administration
Susan Ruby | Professor | Psychology
Peter Shields, Peter | Professor | Communications Studies
Dana Simmelink, Dana | IT Architecture-Journey | IT EITS-Project
Kurt Stellwagen | Professor I Psychology
Derek Trial | Instructional Classroom Support Tech 2 | Chemistry
Goitom Tsegay | Professor | Finance & Marketing
Christi Wavada | Program Specialist 2 | Education
15 Years of Service
Sean Agriss | Professor | English
Kay Boger | Custodian 3 | Custodial Services
Dani Cartledge | Home Based Services Supervisor | Child Family Outreach
David Daberkow | Professor | Biology
JulieAnn “Julie” Fournier | Program Manager A | Records & Registration
Max Hohner | Senior Lecturer | English
Mark Holmgren | Professor | Economics
Keely Hope | Professor | Psychology
Germán Izon | Professor | Economics
Kathleen “Kathy” Kees | Safety Officer 3 | Environmental Health & Safety
Rie Kobayashi | Professor | School of Social Work
Joseph Lenti | Professor | History
Ericka Lundeby | Program Coordinator | Admissions
Amanda Reedy | Interim Dean | College of Professional Programs
Christopher “Chris” Tyllia | Senior Lecturer | Art
Thomas Walsh | Associate Professor | Computer Science & Electrical Engineering
Romeal Watson | Associate Director of Employer Relations | Career Services-Career Planning
10 Years of Service
Von Astudillo, Von P. Von | Senior Advisor | General Undergraduate Advising
Drew Ayers | Professor | Film
Crystal Belwood | Library Archives Para 2 | Library Administration
Jordan Bilodeaux | Data Center Manager | IT Administrative-Operations
Aaron Buck | Custodian 3 | Custodial Services
Gerry Charvat | Director CWTAP Center | Child Welfare Training & Advancement
Paul Coffey | Library Archives Para 2 | Library Administration
Lakoda Fosnow | Lead Parent/Child Educator | Child Family Outreach
Nicholas “Nick” Gerard | Campus Police Sergeant | EWU University Police
John Gerber | Associate Professor | Wellness and Movement Sciences
Beth Halaas | Associate Professor | School of Social Work
Joshua Hart | Snack Bar Lead | Dining | Pence Union Market
Jennifer Hopkins | HR Consultant 1 | Human Resources Office
Jeremy Jostad | Professor | Wellness and Movement Sciences
Gregory Karlis | Campus Police Officer | EWU University Police
Kassahun Kebede | Associate Professor | Sociology
Joseph Kelly | Truck Driver 1 | Trucking Services
Michael Lunneborg | Fire Protection Engineer | Facilities & Planning
Travis Maroney | IT Customer Support-Entry | University Voice and Data Services
Nicki Marston | HR Consultant 1 | Human Resources Office
Okera Nsombi | Associate Professor | Africana Education-Instruction
Ryan Parrey | Senior Lecturer | School of Social Work
Jose Rojas | Senior Lecturer | Modern Languages & Literatures
James Rosenzweig | Professor | Library Administration
Stefani Rossi | Admin Officer-Enrollment Management | Enrollment Services
Stephen Schmedding | Senior Project Manager | Workforce-Construction/Planning
Nichole Scholle | Contracts Specialist 2 | Purchasing
Teri Scott | Program Specialist 2 | Plant Operations
Shelly Shaffer | Associate Professor | Education
Robley Smith | HVAC Technician | HVAC Shop
Lorie Speer | Associate Professor | Dental Hygiene
Charles Steele | Maintenance Custodian | Custodial Services
Julie Templin | Snack Bar Lead | Dining-Administration
Jose Villasano Gomez | Campus Police Officer | EWU University Police
Sarah Walters | Snack Bar Lead-Float | Dining | Pence Union Market
Jenna Wells | Program Support Super 2 | Student Life
Elizabeth Willis | Senior Lecturer | Psychology
Shamima Yasmin | Professor | Comp Science & Electrical Engineering
5 Years of Service
Lynn Anidi | Assistant Professor | Healthcare Administration Program
Riley Baxter | Assistand Director of Alumni Programs | Alumni Relations
Joanne Bradley | Program Specialist 2 | Financial Aid
Elise Brehmer | Assistant Director | Sorority & Fraternity Life | Office of Student Engagement
Zachary Bruce | Assistant Football Coach | General Administration-Athletics
Otto Buchholz | Assistant Professor | Wellness and Movement Sciences
Kevin Chumbley | Lecturer | Mechanical Engineering & Technology
Alex Davis | Assistant Professor | Criminal Justice
Danielle DiLuzio | Assistant Professor | Occupational Therapy
Stephanie Duclos | Academy Trainer | Family Resource & Training Center
Camille Frank | Assistant Professor | Psychology
Brie Henderson-Zier | Child Development Manager | Child Family Outreach
Melissa Lloyd | Program Coordinator | Family Resource & Training Center
Melisa Majnarich | Lecturer | School of Social Work
Jeana Nichols | EHS Program Planning & Rural Engagement Manager | Child Family Outreach
Brooke Nicholson | Senior CAMP Retention Specialist/Advisor | General Undergraduate Advising
Claire Randel | Operations Manager | Nursing
Rocio Rangel | Director CAMP | College Assistance Migrant Program
Kristyl Riddle | Deputy Director Cybersecurity | Computer Science & Electrical Engineering
Suzanne Rieseberg | Lecturer | Computer Engineering
Jeffrey Sodano | Stationary Engineer 4 | Plant Operations
Keith Tyler | Director Finance and Administrative Services | Dean of Professional Programs
Cory Ulrich | Instructional Classroom Support Technician 4 | Mathematics
Sandra “Sandy” Wentz | Assistant Director of Benefits | Human Resources Office
Lindsay Williams | Senior Lecturer | Communication Sciences & Disorders
