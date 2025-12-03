EWU News

EWU Employees Recognized for Years of Service

December 3, 2025
The President’s Fall Luncheon, held Nov. 20, recognized employee excellence and contributions to Eastern Washington University across several categories – including years of service.

As more than 400 employees enjoyed a tasty Thanksgiving-style meal while connecting with their colleagues, President Shari McMahan recognized EWU faculty and staff who celebrated milestone anniversaries this year.

A total of 132 Eastern employees celebrated anniversaries ranging in 5-year increments, from 5 to 40 years. Their collective contributions to the university totaled a whopping 2,050 years!

Congratulations – and a heartfelt thank you – to these hardworking, dedicated peers!

 

40 Years of Service

Yves Nievergelt, Professor | Mathematics

 

35 Years of Service

Ronald Gentle | Professor | Mathematics

Brian Houser | Professor | Physics

Leslie Mowatt | Administrative Assistant 3 | Mechanical Engineering & Technology

Jeffrey Rahn | Professor | Chemistry

Annette Skaer | Research Associate, Financial Analyst | Financial Services

Susan Stearns | Professor | Communications Studies

Eric Strang | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services

Lisa Williams | Administrative Assistant 2 | Biology

 

30 Years of Service  

Ida Brown | Library Archives Para 2  | Library Administration

Kenneth Guidry | Business Analyst-Journey | IT EITS-Operations

Doreen Nicholas | Senior Lecturer | Communication Sciences & Disorders                                                                                                                                      

 

25 Years of Service

John Austin | Program Coordinator   | Bookstore, Cheney

Michael Conlin | Professor | History

Michael Graham | Senior Lecturer | Mathematics

John Gruss | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services

Mimi Marinucci | Professor | Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies

Tracey McHenry | Professor | English

Debra Morgan, | Senior Lecture | Information Systems & Business Analytics

Veronica Morgan | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services

Carolyn “Carol” Pike | Director | Early Head Start Child Family Outreach

Stacy Priano | Library Archives Para 4 | Library Administration

Keith Ross | Truck Driver 3 | Trucking Services

John Shields | Safety Officer 3 | Environmental Health & Safety

Marvin Tobler | Custodian 1  | Custodial Services

Denise Van Meter | Administrative Assistant 3 | Provost-Academic Affairs

Kathleen Waldron-Soler | Professor | Education

Kathleen White | Program Coordinator | Graduate Program Administration

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

20 Years of Service

Sean Brown | Maintenance Mechanic 3 | Building Maintenance

Laurie Charles | Program Specialist 2 | Records & Registration

Jeffrey Culver | Senior Lecturer | Information Systems & Business Analytics

Bart Danielson | Painter | Paint Shop

Kevin Decker | Professor | Philosophy

Admir Djulovic | Director of Institutional Research | Office of Institutional Research

Jesse Erickson | Sign Painter | Paint Shop

Raymond Godin | Manager | Custodial Services

Matthew Hamilton | Custodian 3 | Custodial Services

Michelle Helmerick | Associate Director | Student Accommodations & Support Services

Julie Maher | IT App Development-Journey | IT EITS-Project

Viora McCray | Custodian 1 | Custodial Services

Jay Miller | Custodian 4 | Custodial Services

Gina Petrie | Professor | School of Global Learning

Lorrie Pirnie | Early Head Start Data Systems & Quality Improvement Manager | Child Family Outreach

Maria Reyna | Director New Student Family Programs | New Student Programs

Paul Rodman | Library Archives Para 4 | Library Administration

Susan Ruby | Professor | Psychology

Peter Shields, Peter | Professor | Communications Studies

Dana Simmelink, Dana | IT Architecture-Journey | IT EITS-Project

Kurt Stellwagen | Professor I Psychology

Derek Trial | Instructional Classroom Support Tech 2 | Chemistry

Goitom Tsegay | Professor | Finance & Marketing

Christi Wavada | Program Specialist 2 | Education

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

15 Years of Service

Sean Agriss | Professor | English

Kay Boger | Custodian 3 | Custodial Services

Dani Cartledge | Home Based Services Supervisor | Child Family Outreach

David Daberkow | Professor | Biology

JulieAnn “Julie” Fournier | Program Manager A | Records & Registration

Max Hohner | Senior Lecturer | English

Mark Holmgren | Professor | Economics

Keely Hope | Professor | Psychology

Germán Izon | Professor | Economics

Kathleen “Kathy” Kees | Safety Officer 3 | Environmental Health & Safety

Rie Kobayashi | Professor | School of Social Work

Joseph Lenti | Professor | History

Ericka Lundeby | Program Coordinator | Admissions

Amanda Reedy | Interim Dean | College of Professional Programs

Christopher “Chris” Tyllia | Senior Lecturer | Art

Thomas Walsh | Associate Professor | Computer Science & Electrical Engineering

Romeal Watson | Associate Director of Employer Relations | Career Services-Career Planning

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

10 Years of Service  

Von Astudillo, Von P.  Von | Senior Advisor | General Undergraduate Advising

Drew Ayers | Professor | Film

Crystal Belwood | Library Archives Para 2 | Library Administration

Jordan Bilodeaux | Data Center Manager | IT Administrative-Operations

Aaron Buck | Custodian 3 | Custodial Services

Gerry Charvat | Director CWTAP Center | Child Welfare Training & Advancement

Paul Coffey | Library Archives Para 2 | Library Administration

Lakoda Fosnow | Lead Parent/Child Educator | Child Family Outreach

Nicholas “Nick” Gerard | Campus Police Sergeant | EWU University Police

John Gerber | Associate Professor | Wellness and Movement Sciences

Beth Halaas | Associate Professor | School of Social Work

Joshua Hart | Snack Bar Lead | Dining | Pence Union Market

Jennifer Hopkins | HR Consultant 1 | Human Resources Office

Jeremy Jostad | Professor | Wellness and Movement Sciences

Gregory Karlis | Campus Police Officer | EWU University Police

Kassahun Kebede | Associate Professor | Sociology

Joseph Kelly | Truck Driver 1 | Trucking Services

Michael Lunneborg | Fire Protection Engineer | Facilities & Planning

Travis Maroney | IT Customer Support-Entry | University Voice and Data Services

Nicki Marston | HR Consultant 1 | Human Resources Office

Okera Nsombi | Associate Professor | Africana Education-Instruction

Ryan Parrey | Senior Lecturer | School of Social Work

Jose Rojas | Senior Lecturer  | Modern Languages & Literatures

James Rosenzweig | Professor | Library Administration

Stefani Rossi | Admin Officer-Enrollment Management | Enrollment Services

Stephen Schmedding | Senior Project Manager | Workforce-Construction/Planning

Nichole Scholle | Contracts Specialist 2 | Purchasing

Teri Scott | Program Specialist 2 | Plant Operations

Shelly Shaffer | Associate Professor | Education

Robley Smith  | HVAC Technician | HVAC Shop

Lorie Speer | Associate Professor | Dental Hygiene

Charles Steele | Maintenance Custodian | Custodial Services

Julie Templin | Snack Bar Lead | Dining-Administration

Jose Villasano Gomez | Campus Police Officer | EWU University Police

Sarah Walters | Snack Bar Lead-Float | Dining | Pence Union Market

Jenna Wells | Program Support Super 2 | Student Life

Elizabeth Willis | Senior Lecturer | Psychology

Shamima Yasmin | Professor | Comp Science & Electrical Engineering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

5 Years of Service

Lynn Anidi | Assistant Professor | Healthcare Administration Program

Riley Baxter | Assistand Director of Alumni Programs | Alumni Relations

Joanne Bradley | Program Specialist 2 | Financial Aid

Elise Brehmer | Assistant Director | Sorority & Fraternity Life | Office of Student Engagement

Zachary Bruce | Assistant Football Coach | General Administration-Athletics

Otto Buchholz | Assistant Professor | Wellness and Movement Sciences

Kevin Chumbley | Lecturer | Mechanical Engineering & Technology

Alex Davis | Assistant Professor | Criminal Justice

Danielle DiLuzio | Assistant Professor | Occupational Therapy

Stephanie Duclos | Academy Trainer | Family Resource & Training Center

Camille Frank | Assistant Professor | Psychology

Brie Henderson-Zier | Child Development Manager | Child Family Outreach

Melissa Lloyd | Program Coordinator | Family Resource & Training Center

Melisa Majnarich | Lecturer   | School of Social Work

Jeana Nichols | EHS Program Planning & Rural Engagement Manager | Child Family Outreach

Brooke Nicholson | Senior CAMP Retention Specialist/Advisor | General Undergraduate Advising

Claire Randel | Operations Manager | Nursing

Rocio Rangel | Director CAMP | College Assistance Migrant Program

Kristyl Riddle | Deputy Director Cybersecurity | Computer Science & Electrical Engineering

Suzanne Rieseberg | Lecturer | Computer Engineering

Jeffrey Sodano | Stationary Engineer 4 | Plant Operations

Keith Tyler | Director Finance and Administrative Services | Dean of Professional Programs

Cory Ulrich | Instructional Classroom Support Technician 4 | Mathematics

Sandra “Sandy” Wentz | Assistant Director of Benefits | Human Resources Office

Lindsay Williams | Senior Lecturer | Communication Sciences & Disorders

 

