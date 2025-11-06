EWU Alum Named to National Radio Hall of Fame

Eastern Washington University alum Colin Cowherd has been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame with its 2025 class.

Cowherd, who studied radio and television at EWU in the mid-1980s, has been a prominent figure in national sports-talk radio and television since first appearing as the host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd on ESPN Radio in 2003.

According to the Radio Hall of Fame, “His mix of opinion, analysis, and storytelling quickly made the show one of the network’s most popular programs.”

Cowherd joined FOX Sports and iHeartMedia and relaunched The Herd in 2015. The program airs on 400-plus radio stations.

The National Radio Hall of Fame, which is located in Chicago and is part of the Museum of Broadcast Communications, inducted the 2025 class of 11 radio legends during an Oct. 30 ceremony. Other notable inductees in this year’s class include rock musician Alice Cooper, who also started two syndicated radio programs, and pioneering MTV “VJ” Martha Quinn, who hosts The Martha Quinn Show that airs nationally.