EWU and Spokane Regional Health District Ink Affiliation Agreement

Eastern Washington University and the Spokane Regional Health District have signed a clinical training affiliation agreement intended to strengthen collaborations between the organizations and provide more hands-on learning opportunities for the future health care and public health workforce.

The affiliation agreement will provide alignment at an institutional level between EWU and SRHD while having the potential to expand upon existing relationships between the university and health district.

Dr. Francisco Velázquez, Spokane County health officer for SRHD, says the affiliation could include internship opportunities, involvement in patient or client health services, and greater exposure to public health practices for students. The agreement also could lead to more joint projects and research, giving health district staff assistance while providing students with opportunities to enhance academic credentials.

”The affiliation agreement provides strategic alignment between the organizations in addressing the regional workforce needs,” said Velázquez. “It is an example of public health and education working in unison to provide students and the community with a consistent understanding of what public health is, the meaningful employment opportunities available here in Spokane County, and the positive impact public health work has on the health and well-being of everyone in our community.”

EWU President Shari McMahan says the affiliation agreement is one piece of a larger, long-term strategy to provide applied-learning opportunities for all students in fulfillment of the university’s role as the region’s polytechnic.

“Health care is the fastest growing sector in the Spokane region, and Eastern is doing its part to strengthen that future workforce pipeline,” McMahan says. “This agreement will give many of the students in health-related fields the experience they need to step confidently into their careers.”

McMahan and Velázquez finalized the clinical training affiliation agreement in a signing ceremony on Dec. 10, in the Rotunda at Showalter Hall, on the EWU campus.