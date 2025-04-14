EWU Cyber Defenders Take 2nd at National Cyber Games Invitational

Eastern Washington University’s cybersecurity team once again proved they belong on the national stage — this time bringing home second-place at the NCAE Cyber Games National Invitational, held April 12 in Tampa, Florida.

This exclusive event featured the top two teams from each regional competition, totaling 12 elite squads drawn from institutions designated as National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (CAE-C). The CAE-C designation is awarded by the National Security Agency to universities that meet its rigorous standards for training professionals who aim to work in jobs that will protect our nation’s digital infrastructure.

EWU, the only public university in eastern Washington with this distinction, delivered an outstanding performance. In a field packed with top-tier competitors, the Eastern team finished runner up to Central Florida University, a university that has nearly as many engineering students as Eastern has enrolled students altogether.

“These students are not only demonstrating their skills on a national stage – preparing for careers in one of the world’s most in-demand fields,” says Stu Steiner, director of EWU’s Center for Network Computing and Cybersecurity.

This year’s invitational featured intense competition from high-caliber institutions, including Boston University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and the California State University, San Bernardino. In the NCAE Cyber Games, competitors defend digital infrastructure from simulated attacks in a red versus blue team format, while also competing in “capture the flag” challenges to score points.

The event demands deep technical knowledge, real-time decision-making, and tight-knit teamwork — exactly the kind of applied learning EWU champions as the region’s polytechnic university.