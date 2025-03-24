EWU Experts Highlight AI Education Breakthroughs Before State Senate Panel

Two Eastern Washington University faculty members were invited to the Washington State Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee where they testified during a work session focused on the future of artificial intelligence in higher education.

Stu Steiner, EWU associate professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, and Travis Massingale, EWU professor of Design, delivered compelling insights on how EWU is empowering students to harness AI as a workforce tool. Their testimony, which is captured 9 minutes and 11 seconds into the video, highlighted innovative curriculum developments that teach students prompt engineering – an essential skill for using AI effectively in every industry.

It’s not just about making student tech-savvy. The professors emphasized that EWU’s approach goes beyond technical training. The curriculum ensures students understand the limitations, biases, and ethical concerns around AI so students become informed decision-makers.

Their testimony reflects EWU’s broader mission as the region’s only polytechnic university, where applied learning is central to preparing students for real-world challenges​.