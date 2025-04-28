EWU Nursing: First-Gen Student Reflects on Her Experience

Alexana Bueno, a first-generation college student from the Tri-Cities, is among the first to graduate from Eastern Washington University’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Her journey into nursing began after a profound loss, where she witnessed the emotional strength and compassion required in the field. That experience stayed with her, planting the seed of what would later become her calling.

“There’s something powerful about seeing someone’s expression soften, even if it’s not very noticeable, after feeling heard and supported,” she says. When she received her acceptance email into EWU’s inaugural BSN cohort, Bueno was both excited and filled with self-doubt. “I remember opening the email. I was so nervous but saw the word ‘Congratulations.’ But I also wondered, “am I smart enough to accomplish this?”

Throughout her time at EWU, Bueno developed her skills in patient care through real-world, hands-on learning. In her final semester, she completed almost double the usual clinical hours, helping her feel fully prepared for her career. Right after graduation, she will begin her new oncology nursing role back in her hometown, working for Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where she interned. One experience that solidified her passion for serving people battling cancer involved an oncology patient who calmly shared, “I think we all should have some faith. That’s all I need.” Since that day, Bueno says she has thought to herself many times that she needs to have a little faith.

Bueno’s path hasn’t been easy. Her father died when she was a child, and her family moved between Washington state and Mexico. As a first year, first-gen student, she commuted two hours each way from the Tri-Cities before finding housing. “My English was very limited when I started,” she says. “It was scary. I questioned everything.”

However, Support from EWU’s College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) gave her the tools—and the encouragement—to keep going. Now, as she prepares for the NCLEX-RN exam and starts her new job, she hopes to leave a legacy of resilience. “The truth is, it’s never going to be a perfect path,” she says. “But nursing is always evolving, and future students are the future of this profession.”