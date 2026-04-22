EWU Grad Awarded a Fulbright Teaching Assistantship

A recent EWU graduate has been awarded a highly competitive Fulbright teaching assistantship (ETA) for the 2026–27 academic year.

Emily Powers, who in 2024 earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and English as a second language, will travel to Spain for her assistantship. As part of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program English Teaching Assistantship program, she will work with Spanish students while deepening her engagement with that nation’s culture, language and educational practices.

“I am so excited and truly thankful to be given this opportunity,” Powers said. “Being selected to help carry out Fulbright’s mission—to increase mutual understanding and support friendly and peaceful relations between the people of the United States and the people of other countries—is an honor and a dream come true.”

Powers’ Fulbright project builds on her academic background, prior study abroad experience in Spain, and hands-on work in linguistically diverse classrooms. She says she plans to support students’ English development while fostering cultural exchange through conversation, creative writing and community engagement.

The successful application reflects a collaborative, campus-wide effort to support Fulbright applicants at EWU. Viktoria Taroudaki, PhD, Eastern’s Fulbright Program adviser (FPA), leads institutional efforts to promote awareness of Fulbright opportunities and to guide students through the planning and application process.

Taroudaki works closely with students to refine project ideas, clarify goals, and navigate the competitive national application.

“At EWU, we recognize that the Fulbright Program can become a transformative experience for our students,” Taroudaki says “While the application process is rigorous, receiving a Fulbright scholarship for graduate studies, teaching the English language, or performing research is also incredibly rewarding, and we are committed to supporting our students every step of the way. We are all so happy with Emily’s success, wish her all the best as she travels to teach in Spain, and cannot wait to hear all about that experience when she returns.”

Gail Forsgreen, who leads EWU’s Writers’ Center, also plays a key role in supporting Fulbright applicants—particularly during the summer months leading up to the fall deadline—by helping students strengthen personal statements, project proposals, and reflective writing. Another staff member at the Writers’ Center, Darcy Bradley, also assisted Powers in refining her application materials.

Bradley described Powers as “a strong writer who understands how to self-represent appropriately and authentically. Her character, hobbies, academic achievements, employment and volunteer history, and wonderful personality make Emily a perfect fit for a Fulbright Scholarship.”

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, supports recent graduates and young professionals in undertaking international teaching, research, graduate degrees, and community engagement in more than 140 countries worldwide.

Students who would like to learn more about the Fulbright programs and application process can reach out to Viktoria Taroudaki at vtaroudaki@ewu.edu.

**Story written by Gina Mikel Petrie, professor and the coordinator of the English as a Second Language Program.