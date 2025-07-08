EWU Graduates Include Alumni Who Earned Two New Cyber Degrees

As the risk of public-and private-sector cyberattacks continues to grow, Eastern Washington University recently conferred degrees upon 10 students from two new degree programs that will help bolster our region’s digital defenses: the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science Cyber Operations and Master of Science in Cyber Defense.

“These students have an incredible skill set that has really developed through our program,” said Stu Steiner, an associate professor of computer science and director of EWU’s Cybersecurity Institute. “Watching them from when they came in as freshmen to graduating as seniors, they have grown so much. They have had so much hands-on learning.”

This group of graduates is not only strong on the technical side of cybersecurity, Steiner added, but they also possess outstanding “soft skills,” such as communication and collaboration. “They are all going to be incredible assets to whatever businesses they are going to.”

Steiner said most of the ten graduates have already been hired in the cybersecurity field or are pursuing graduate studies.

Two of those students, Alex Moomaw, 27, of Omak, Washington, and Lilly Carlascio, a 23-year-old from Yakima, Washington, were the first to receive a master’s degree in cyber defense during Eastern’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics’ June 13 commencement ceremony.

After three summers of interning at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington, Carlascio was offered a permanent position there.

“I’m really excited to get there and start full time,” said Carlascio, who credits her success to a supportive faculty, hands-on learning, cyber competitions, and a great cohort of students. “I think it’s an amazing program,” she said.

Moomaw, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, was the first person in his family to earn a college degree.

“It feels great that everything I’ve worked hard for the last six or seven years now is finally coming to fruition,” said Moomaw. He is currently a finalist for a U.S. Department of Defense cyber operations position.

In addition to contributing to resume-building projects that improved cybersecurity for small city governments, Moomaw participated in more than 50 regional and national cyber competitions.

These experiences, Moomaw said, along with his roles as team leader for cyber competitions and officer in Eastern’s Cyber Security Club, help him stand out as a job applicant.

“A lot of the competition stuff is a really good talking point when I’m in interviews because it just shows that I’m interested in cybersecurity, not just in school but on my own time,” Moomaw said.

Having a supportive family and helpful scholarships also made a difference.

Moomaw’s father, Daniel Moomaw, who, along with other family members traveled to Cheney for commencement, couldn’t be more proud. Years ago, when Alex was a teenager, his dad helped him build a computer to fill a gap because his high school lacked a computer lab.

“When he sets his mind to something, he’s going to go after it,” Daniel Moomaw said. “I’m amazed right now. This is an amazing moment for our family. We’re just all happy be together – and I’m proud to be a part of this.”

Going forward, Steiner said, EWU cyber operations are aiming for a National Security Agency designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence.

While there are about 475 schools with that designation in the cyber defense field — including EWU — Steiner said only 23 schools have the federal cyber operations designation. None of these are in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho or Wyoming.

“It’s a very, very difficult degree designation to get,” said Steiner, who expects to be notified of the NSA’s decision by the end of the year.