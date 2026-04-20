EWU Hosts Events to Help People and Environments Thrive

EWU is hosting multiple events over the next two weeks that promote inclusion, support sustainability and advance disabilities awareness.

Inclusion Week events run April 20-25, providing opportunities to connect over creating crafts, protecting the environment by upcycling, thrifting, gardening and more. The week ends with a Friday cultural festival and resource fair featuring international foods, music, entertainment and pop-up shops, followed by opportunities to volunteer at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday.

The events, to be held in observance of Earth Day and Diversity Month, are a result of a collaboration among EWU Office of Community Engagement, Counselling & Wellness Services, Dining & Catering Service, the Eagle Pride Center, Eagle Services, the Eagle Store, Facilities, JLR Multicultural Center, the Office of Sustainability and the Office of Employing Belonging, Development and Leadership.

The following week, from April 27-29, the School of Social Work’s Disabilities Studies program and Faculty Commons collaborated to create a full calendar of presentations, discussions and activities for Disability Pride Days. The events’ timeframe coincides with national observances that promote acceptance and awareness of autism, Parkinson’s disease, limb loss and limb difference, and celebrate historical contributions from Americans who are deaf.

Disability Pride Days, which include a mix of in-person and live streaming events, advance the understanding of disabilities and shine a light on challenges that people with disabilities face while navigating the world.

Here is a schedule of Inclusion Week events:

MONDAY, APRIL 20

Upcycle T-Shirts

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room

Hands-on workshop to transform T-shirts into reusable bags (no sewing required). The bags will support the EWU Food Pantry while reducing wasting and giving new life to clothing that might otherwise be discarded.

Cultural Crafts

11a.m – 2 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room

Explore creativity and culture at our cultural crafts event, featuring collage making, origami, and kanji writing. Drop in to learn new artistic techniques, express yourself, and celebrate diverse cultural traditions.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Garden Workday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | EWU Community Garden

Help prep the Community Garden for spring planting. All materials will be provided, and

all skill levels and abilities are welcome.

Earthfest at the Catalyst

11a.m. – 6 p.m. | Catalyst Building Lobby

(Please note there will be a staff break from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Earth Day Eco-Thrift

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room

A thrifting event to give clothing a second life. Come and shop with us. All items are free!

Earth Day: Smarter Ways to Travel

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | PUB Skirt

Connect with local organizations dedicated to sustainable transportation and eco-friendly ways to travel, including the Spokane Transit Authority, Commute Smart Northwest, and the Spokane Bicycle Club.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Cultural Festival & Resource Fair

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room

The Cultural Festival and Resource Fair is combined with Earth Week, highlighting sustainability, community, and the diverse voices that shape our campus.

International food and candies

Inclusion Week T-shirts

Music, entertainment and swag

EWU departments, clubs and organizations

Community partners and pop-up shops

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Multicultural Graduation Celebration 2026

2 – 5 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room

All EWU seniors graduating in semester and quarter programs are welcome. Bring your cap and stole to decorate. Create a senior keepsake, a will, a stole of gratitude for a parent/mentor and enjoy music and food. In addition, friends of seniors can make signs to cheer on the graduates.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Earth Fest at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 26010 South Smith Road | Cheney

Volunteers can help with seedling potting, fence removal, and tree thinning to support wildfire defense and forest health. Several partner organizations and agencies will be represented. Lunch will be provided.

To learn more, visit the EWU Inclusion Week 2026 Website. For additional details or accommodation requests, please contact Stephanie Bradley, sbradley5@ewu.edu.

Here is a schedule of Disability Pride Days events:

MONDAY, APRIL 27

Somatic Sovereignty & Creative Resistance | Noon–1:15 p.m. | Senior Hall 101

Workshop on “Somatic Sovereignty Mapping the Architecture of Resilience and Reclaiming the Body” with facilitator Nancy Benson.

Student Poster Sessions (Digital) | 1:30 – 3 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom with Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

A virtual showcase where students present research and creative projects centered on disability identity, accessibility and inclusion.

Cripping Stand-Up | 3–4 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom with Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

Facilitator Ryan Parrey explores how disability is addressed by disabled stand-up comedians. The discussion will focus on ways that assumptions and expectations about disabled people show up even before a single joke is told.

Disability Pride Days Promenade & Tabling | 4–5 p.m. | Outside of Senior Hall

A celebratory community march and resource fair designed to honor disability culture and connect attendees with local advocacy organizations.

TUESDAY, APRIL, 28

Access, Advocacy & Action | Noon–1:15 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

A campus resources panel will discuss access with Housing, Career Services, SASS, Student Affairs, OEDB, and Honors. Key representatives from those departments will discuss the specific accommodations and support systems available to students.

Disabled Student Roundtable | 1:30–3 p.m. | Senior Hall 101

A peer-led exchange where disabled students provide direct, unfiltered insights on navigating the social and academic realities of university life, prioritizing shared expertise over institutional jargon. Come to this session with questions in mind.

Advocacy Hours | 3–4 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

A collaborative workshop focused on identifying systemic barriers and developing collective strategies for disability-led activism on campus.

Live Recording of Crip Campus Podcast | 4–5 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

A live-audience session featuring authentic conversations about the disabled experience in higher education for an episode of Crip Campus.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Community Spaces & Crip Pedagogy | Noon–1:15 p.m. | SASS Open House | Hargreaves 015

Join us to learn more about what SASS is, what we do, and get to know the team.

Access Tour | 1:30 – 3 p.m. | Begins at SASS office in Hargreaves 015

Interactive walk-through of campus designed to identify and evaluate the functionality of essential accessibility features like ramps, elevators, and power-assist doors.

Pedagogy Talk by Kelly Munger | 3–4 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

There is scarce research on the needs of disabled faculty members. Ableist systems within higher education often prohibit qualified individuals from attaining faculty positions or earning promotions. This presentation focuses on barriers that disabled faculty may encounter and strategies to ameliorate some of these obstacles.

Reading Group | 4–5 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 or via Zoom using Faculty Commons Meeting ID: 946-833-6002

Read and discuss short articles and poems about disability together.

Stand Up Comedy Video & Discussion with Desiree Walsh | 5:30–6:30 p.m. | Senior Hall 101 and via Zoom

Join us for a conversation with comedian Desiree Walsh. We will discuss how she confronts ableism while affirming disability.