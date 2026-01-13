EWU Marketing Creates Branded Assets for the Community

Eastern Washington University’s evolution from a regional comprehensive university to The Region’s Polytechnic continues to progress.

After launching its updated brand identity in September 2024, EWU is now running an integrated, statewide year-long advertising campaign across digital and traditional platforms. This campaign is intended to spread the message that hands-on learning leads to in-demand careers.

As part of this advertising effort, Eastern’s marketing team created special branded backgrounds, templates and other digital assets that anyone in the Eagle community can download, save and share to accentuate their Eagle pride and support the brand evolution.

Brent Reser, Eastern’s director of marketing, said he hopes these assets will empower the EWU community to not only use our brand, but feel connected to it.

Below are downloadable assets that are free for all Eagles to use, share and save:

Update your digital meeting background with the latest templates.

with the latest templates. Use Eastern’s new PowerPoint presentation templates .

Update your email signature .

. Invite prospective students to explore the Lookbook .

. Talk about how your college or office contributes to applied learning by submitting a news story idea here . (Read this InsideEWU story highlighting the role applied learning played in a recent graduate’s professional success.)

. (Read this highlighting the role applied learning played in a recent graduate’s professional success.) Click on this link to learn more about how EWU is embracing its role as The Region’s Polytechnic.

to learn more about how EWU is embracing its role as The Region’s Polytechnic. For other questions, please contact MarCom at marcom@ewu.edu.

**Story written by Rachel Weinberg.