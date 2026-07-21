EWU named 2026-27 College of Distinction

Eastern Washington University has been named a 2026-27 College of Distinction—a national designation awarded to institutions that set themselves apart with their commitment to providing an engaged, experiential education.

This marks the second consecutive year for which EWU has achieved the prestigious recognition.

In addition to the national designation, EWU was recognized as a College of Distinction at the state level and among public universities nationwide, as well as in eight specific categories:

– Business

– Education

– Engineering

– Nursing

– Affordable

– Career Development

– International

– Military Support

“Eastern Washington University continues to deliver on its commitment to hands-on learning and an exceptional student experience, strengthening our role as the region’s polytechnic and the only public university in Washington state to offer an applied learning guarantee for each undergraduate,” EWU President Shari McMahan says. “Being recognized as a College of Distinction across so many fields reaffirms the outstanding work of our faculty and staff, while reinforcing our commitment to affordability, academic excellence, and student success.”

The national recognition is based on Colleges of Distinction’s evaluating criteria known as the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. Through extensive research and interviews, the Austin, Texas-based Colleges of Distinction organization identifies universities that make a meaningful impact on students’ lives, not just the institutions that fight their way to the top of rankings lists.

“Today’s students are navigating a college landscape shaped by rising costs, rapid technological change, and real uncertainty about the future of work,” says Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “What they need from higher education isn’t just a credential, but preparation for the world ahead. Eastern Washington University delivers that through the kind of intentional, high-impact education that equips students for whatever comes next. Its programs reflect the kind of innovation and intentionality that prepare students for life after graduation.”

For more information on Colleges of Distinction, go here.