EWU Partners with STA for App-Based Access System

The Earth Day arrival of one of Spokane Transit Authority’s seven new double-decker buses previewed exciting changes that will make the Eagle ridership experience more comfortable and convenient.

In addition to the roomier double-decker buses serving Routes 6 and 66 to and from Spokane, STA is moving to a new Connect fare system – a mobile-phone application for ridership on buses and paratransit vehicles. EWU has partnered with STA to advance technology and will no longer use the EagleCard for ridership access after Sept. 20, 2025. (For riders without a smart phone and those who would prefer a physical pass, Eagle Services will have those available.)

Eastern Washington University’s IT team is working with STA to integrate university ridership information with STA’s Connect app system to ensure that Eastern’s faculty, staff and students have seamless access to their transportation benefit. Integration to the app is currently being tested by faculty and staff who are part of the university’s award-winning Commute Trip Reduction Program. After the app passes testing, it will roll out in phases. (Read about a recent award the program received on InsideEWU.)

Mitch Shaffer, director of Eagle Services, said planning for making the switch from card-based access to STA’s Connect app began more than a year ago. With the advancement of STA’s Connect app technology, it seemed like a great opportunity to transition to the app and to streamline reporting and data processing, Shaffer said.

As the work on the app-based system was completed, Shaffer said the EWU team opted for a testing phase to ensure a smooth transition for riders.

The app, which is accessible, will be rolled out in the following timeline:

Guide: Connecting the STA Connect app to your EWU account. Please note: the app will work according to the following timeline.

May 8: Faculty and staff who are part of the Community Trip Reduction Program will begin using the app to ride the bus.

June 16: All students registered for summer classes, and summer student employees registered for fall classes, will start using the app to ride the bus.

Aug. 4: Semester students registered for classes will begin using the app to ride the bus.

Sept. 3: All students registered for fall classes, all faculty and staff who have an active EagleCard and EWU email address – and all other categories approved for ridership, such as active EWURA members – will begin using the app.

Sept. 20: EagleCard ID will sunset for bus ridership.

Sept. 21: STA will start using double-decker buses for Cheney-Spokane routes.

Individuals who don’t have a smartphone or would prefer to have a physical STA Connect card can visit Eagle Services, located at Tawanka 120. Regular business hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. For questions or concerns, please call Eagle Services at 509.359.6520 or STA at 509.328.7433.

**Cover photo provide courtesy of Mitch Shaffer.