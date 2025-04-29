EWU Partners with USL Spokane for ‘Students in the Stadium’

Eastern Washington University partnered with USL Spokane to host Students in the Stadium, a collaborative Learning Lab event showcasing both USL Spokane’s front office and staff from EWU’s athletic department.

Held on the afternoon of April 22 at ONE Spokane Stadium, the event invited students to engage with various departments, learn more about the USL Spokane organization, and gain insider knowledge about careers in professional sports. It offered students from Spokane Public Schools a chance to ask questions and explore potential career pathways, examining a range of positions that included managing team housing, player integration, human resources, accounting, marketing, game day operations, retail operations and more.

“As a proud graduate of Spokane Public Schools, I know firsthand how impactful an experience like this can be in helping students understand what a career in this industry really looks like,” said Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of EWU alumni relations.

“Students in the Stadium is not just experiential learning – it’s a chance to introduce future Eagles to the exciting careers available in the pro sports world. We’re proud to partner with USL Spokane to connect Spokane Public Schools’ students with EWU and help them envision themselves thriving in college and beyond,” Hatch-Brecek added.

EWU also serves as an Impact Blue Elite Partner with USL Spokane and is the official Game Day Sponsor for one Spokane Zephyr FC match and one Spokane Velocity FC match this season.

Reilly Harnetiaux, director of community and sporting engagement at USL Spokane, reflected on the success of this first-ever event.

“Students in the Stadium was created with the intention of educating, supporting, and providing pathways for developing leaders in both academia and professional sports,” Harnetiaux said. “USL Spokane and Eastern Washington came together to create an opportunity for young minds to engage with leaders from both organizations—ultimately helping them learn about and get excited for their futures.”