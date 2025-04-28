EWU Students Help Organize Disability Pride Days’ Events

Come be part of engaging, student-led conversations about disability, identity, and equity. These events bring together powerful stories, workshops, and voices that challenge stereotypes, build understanding and celebrate disability as a vital part of our community.

Whether you’re curious to learn more or are passionate about advocacy, there is something for everyone as we rethink access and make space for everyone to belong.

More details available on the

Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Website.

Monday, April 28th

Loud, Twitchy, and Unapologetic; Tourette’s: A Personal Perspective

With Michelle Mowrey

Monday, April 28 | 12-1 p.m. | PUB Nysether Community Room (NCR)

Zoom Link Available on the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion website

What do people think Tourette’s is? Usually, a punchline or a stereotype. But the reality is a whole lot more complicated — and a lot more human. Michelle Mowrey shares her personal journey of being diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome in her late teens, breaking down the myths, the awkward moments, and the challenges that come with it. Through humor, honesty, and storytelling, Mowrey explores what it really means to live — and thrive — with Tourette’s. From misconceptions to complications, she’ll dive into how this syndrome has shaped her life and how she’s learned to own her story, unapologetically. Join us for a conversation that’s loud, a little twitchy, and full of heart.

From Accommodations to Advocacy: Partnering with SASS

Monday, April 28 | 1:30-3 p.m. | PUB NCR

This session will showcase general information about students who register for medical accommodations with Student Accommodations and Support Services at EWU. Following that, we will dive into common accommodations and areas that commonly cause confusion or challenges in the classroom. The goal will be for both students and faculty to understand more about implementations of accommodations and some strategies to improve communication about accommodations.

Access Granted? Understanding Barriers in Everyday Life

Monday, April 28 | 3-4 p.m. | PUB NCR

Join this student-led workshop for an experiential learning opportunity designed to get you thinking about what accessibility really means on campus and in the classroom. The workshop also demonstrates what ableism might feel like within everyday life.

Tuesday, April 29th

“We Are Eagles Too” Student Roundtable

Tuesday, April 29 | 1:30-3 p.m. | PUB 317 and 319

Come hear from disabled students at our university as they share their experiences, challenge stereotypes, and answer questions from their peers. This roundtable moves beyond diagnosis to highlight the reality: we are classmates, colleagues, and Eagles too.

“From Pity to Pride” with Kelly M. Munger

Tuesday, April 29 | 3-4 p.m. | PUB 317/319

Explore the powerful shift from charity-based views of disability to disability pride. Kelly Munger, PhD in Disability Studies, leads a participatory workshop examining how disability has evolved into a vibrant, positive identity — and how we all play a role in that transformation.

Wednesday, April 30th

Crip Spacetime: Reimagining Disability with Dr. Margaret Price

Wednesday, April 30 | 12-1:15 p.m. | Showalter 114 in-person viewing

One of the highlights of Disability Pride Days! In this interactive session, Dr. Margaret Price brings insights from her groundbreaking book Crip Spacetime, inviting us to rethink how disability reshapes our cultural, social, and academic worlds.

It Looks Like Ableism: Ableism as Atmosphere

Wednesday, April 30 | 1:30-3 p.m. | Showalter 114 in-person viewing

Ableism is something that disabled people know, feel, and know the feeling of, just like when we say “it looks like rain” but it’s really just cloudy. This presentation will highlight the way(s) that disabled people experience ableism in everyday life.

Disability at the Movies: Whose Story Is It, Really?

Wednesday, April 30 | 3-4 p.m. | Showalter 114 in-person viewing

Join us for a fun and thought-provoking conversation about how disability and disabled people are shown on screen. We’ll tackle stereotypes, “inspiration porn,” overcoming narratives, and the good, the bad, and the ridiculous in film and TV. Popcorn optional, great conversation guaranteed.

Deaf, Proud, and Global: Pamela Molino and the Fight for Access

Wednesday, April 30 | 4-5 p.m. | Showalter 114 in-person viewing

International Deaf activist Pamela Molino shares her experiences working with the United Nations to maintain and strengthen disability rights around the world.